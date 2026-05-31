Fabrizio Romano issues clear update on Harry Maguire to Inter Milan rumours



Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has given an update on the speculation that Harry Maguire could be bound for Inter Milan this summer.

Option for Inter

A recent report covered by The Peoples Person relayed that Maguire’s name has been put forward as an option for Inter as they look to bolster their defensive ranks.

Two months ago, Maguire signed a new United contract, extending his stay at the club until June 2027, with the option for a further year.

United rewarded him for his superb two-year run and the remarkable heights he has hit since Michael Carrick took over from Ruben Amorim.

Yet, the report from Italy claimed that Maguire could leave Old Trafford and sign for the Nerazzurri. Udinese defender Oumar Solet is Inter’s preferred choice but Maguire could come under serious consideration if a swoop for Solet fails to get over the line.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Romano set the record straight on the Maguire to Inter chatter.

According to the Italian transfer expert, there is nothing concrete in such talk and as far as he knows, Maguire is set to continue at United, where he is happy.

Maguire update

Romano said about the rumour, “Just denying what happened in Italy.”

“They are mentioning Harry Maguire is an option for Italian clubs, but my understanding is that Maguire is staying at Man United.”

Romano’s insight will hopefully put such speculation to bed before it gathers pace and becomes a real problem for United as they prepare for an extremely busy window.

The Red Devils are prioritising midfield reinforcements, but other positions could come into play, including left-back, left-wing and a striker, especially if Joshua Zirkzee exits.

Maguire made 23 Premier League appearances for United in the 2025/26 season, contributing one goal and two assists.

Featured image by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images

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