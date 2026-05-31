Morgan Rogers: United target’s stance on Man City return revealed

Manchester United face competition from a familiar foe in the race to sign Morgan Rogers this summer. The Red Devils remain open to attacking reinforcements this summer, despite investing over £200 million in the frontline last year.

While midfield is INEOS’ priority in the upcoming transfer window, the English giants are also in the market for a new left forward. United are expected to offload Marcus Rashford permanently this year, as the Englishman is no longer part of their plans.

The 28 year old is coming off an excellent loan spell with Barcelona, and reportedly wants to join them permanently this summer. United are looking for a conclusive end to the Rashford saga this year and are keen to cash in on him to fund new arrivals.

Recent reports have suggested that the Red Devils want to bring in Rogers to add more quality to their attack ahead of a busy campaign.

United plotting Rogers-Carrick reunion

Rogers rose through the ranks at West Bromwich Albion before joining Manchester City in 2019. However, he spent his entire time at the Etihad out on loan and went on to secure a permanent move to Middlesbrough in the summer of 2023.

It was at the Riverside Stadium that the English forward teamed up with then-manager Michael Carrick before Aston Villa came calling six months later. United are now keen to reunite the pair at Old Trafford this summer.

Rogers is a versatile modern forward who can operate on the left wing as well as in the No. 10 role. He is fast, fluid, and knows his way to goal, also making him a fine long-term replacement for Bruno Fernandes at the Theatre of Dreams.

The 23 year old is now a first-team regular under Unai Emery, and has registered 14 goals and 12 assists in 55 appearances across competitions this season.

Morgan Rogers Stats: 2025/26 Season

Competition Appearances Starts Goals Assists Yellow Cards Red Cards Minutes Played Premier League 37 37 10 7 7 - 3,285' UEFA Europa League 15 12 3 5 2 - 1,089' FA Cup 2 2 1 - - - 167' EFL Cup 1 0 - - - - 23' Total 55 51 14 12 9 - 4,564'

While United remain in the hunt for the in the hunt for the player’s signature ahead of the summer, it now appears that their bitter rivals are preparing to pour cold water on their plans.

City want Rogers

According to TEAMtalk, Manchester City are ready to bring Rogers back to the Etihad this summer. The report states: “Manchester City are firmly in the race with Arsenal, Chelsea and other top sides to sign Morgan Rogers and could bring the England international back to the Etihad Stadium, TEAMtalk can exclusively reveal.”

The report insists that the player is open to a return to Manchester, adding: “Rogers spent four years on the Cityzens’ books after joining the club’s youth ranks in 2019, before departing for Middlesbrough in 2023 in search of regular first-team football.”

“But sources have indicated that he would have no reservations about returning to the Etihad should Man City formalise their interest and present him with the opportunity to come back.”

However, the report warns that Villa are likely to demand a colossal fee for their prized asset, stating: “They sold Jack Grealish to Manchester City in 2021 for a club-record £100 million, but sources insist Rogers would command an even higher fee in the current market.”

Final Thoughts

Rogers registered 14 goals and 16 assists last season for Villa, highlighting a level of consistency that is bound to appeal to United. The player is proven in the Premier League and fits the age profile targeted by INEOS, so this saga could get interesting as the summer progresses.

Featured image Dan Mullan via Getty Images

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