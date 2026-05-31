Ederson to Manchester United: Fabrizio Romano drops latest update

Manchester United are yet to finalise the signing of Ederson from Atalanta, but there is nothing to worry about.

Earlier this week, The Peoples Person relayed a report claiming that United’s talks with Atalanta over a summer deal for Ederson had entered the final stages.

However, in recent days, things have seemingly gone quiet, leading some fans to question whether the deal has stalled, especially as the Brazil international is not regarded as United’s priority midfield target.

Ederson to Manchester United deal still on

According to Fabrizio Romano, Ederson will join Manchester United barring a dramatic twist.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, the Italian journalist insisted: “I expect Ederson to be a Manchester United player unless something crazy happens.”

Furthermore, club insider Sully has claimed that Ederson joining United is a matter of when, not if.

Addressing a fan’s concern about the deal, Sully wrote on X: “The deal will be done – it’s nothing to do with it stalling or us not giving the green light etc.

“There’s no real rush needed from our side as he’s given us full priority. Just those final details financially which we want on our terms which I expect to be sorted soon.”

The deal will be done – it's nothing to do with it stalling or us not giving the green light etc. There's no real rush needed from our side as he's given us full priority. Just those final details financially which we want on our terms which I expect to be sorted soon — Sully (@SullyTalkz) May 31, 2026

It has been widely reported that United and Atalanta are in talks over a fee in the region of £38 million.

However, with only 12 months left to run on his contract in Bergamo, INEOS may hope to get a last-minute discount on what is poised to be Michael Carrick’s first signing.

Casemiro’s replacement?

Ederson is a powerful runner, known for his ground coverage and physicality. The six-foot-tall Brazilian is viewed as the long-term replacement for outgoing Casemiro, according to The Times.

It would be an uphill task for the 26-year-old to fill his fellow countryman’s void at Old Trafford.

Ederson Serie A stats: 2025/26 Season

Appearances 30 Minutes per game 75 Touches 57.6 Key passes 0.8 Accurate passes 39.7 Interceptions 0.9 Tackles 2.0

Source: Sofascore

In a recent interview, club legend Edwin van der Sar suggested replacing Casemiro will be United’s biggest headache this summer. “The big thing is Casemiro leaving, which will leave them a big gap in midfield,” the former goalkeeper said.

United’s hierarchy seem to be well aware of this, and are accordingly keen on signing three midfielders, including a marquee name, to strengthen the area.

Feature image Marco Luzzani via Getty Images

The Peoples Person has been one of the world’s leading Man United news sites for over a decade. Follow us on Bluesky: @peoplesperson.bsky.social