Tyler Fletcher: From Man United reserves to Scotland World Cup call



Manchester United’s Tyler Fletcher has officially received a late call-up to the World Cup. The United youngster was initially included in Scotland’s pre-World Cup training camp but was not named in the final squad for the tournament.

In Scotland’s first of two friendlies, midfielder Billy Gilmour was forced off with an injury in the first half, which means he has to drop out of the squad.

The national team announced Fletcher’s addition on social media, saying, “following the news of Billy Gilmour’s injury we can confirm that 19-year-old Tyler Fletcher has been added to our [FIFA World Cup] squad after making his debut against Curaçao yesterday.”

Following the news of Billy Gilmour's injury we can confirm that 19-year-old Tyler Fletcher has been added to our @FIFAWorldCup squad after making his debut against Curaçao yesterday. Welcome aboard, Tyler 🛫 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/WiYnptGg5f — Scotland National Team (@ScotlandNT) May 31, 2026

Thrust onto the main stage

Having only made his international debut yesterday, Fletcher was introduced off the bench in the second half as Scotland ran out 4-1 winners. Former United academy graduate Tahith Chong scored the lone goal for Curaçao.

Getting 45 minutes under his belt, the 19-year-old impressed by completing 33 out of 38 passes and recovering the ball three times.

With little senior football to his name, the call-up comes as a surprise to many, but the coaching staff and players have been blown away by his ability in training.

Scotland and Norwich City midfielder Kenny McLean said, “Tyler came on today. I can’t speak highly enough of him through the week. I said to the lads after his first session, I could see something special in him, so I was glad that he got on today, deserved it after the week he had had.”

McLean, who previously played with Tyler’s father Darren Fletcher for Scotland, added, “obviously, I played with his dad in my first couple of squads. And in my first session, he stood out a mile. Fortunately for us, and for Scotland, his son was pretty similar, so there’s a lot of potential there.”

Denzil Haroun Reserve Team Player of the Year

An industrious midfielder like his father, Scotland are not the only ones to recognise the youngster’s talent. He was recently named Manchester United’s Reserve Team Player of the Year.

Fletcher was a mainstay for United’s Under-21s, making 29 appearances in all competitions as the Young Red Devils narrowly missed out on first place in the league on goal difference before also narrowly losing in the Premier League 2 play-off final.

His performances for the Under-21s caught the eye of Michael Carrick, who regularly included him on the bench throughout the second half of the season before giving him a chance off the bench against Brighton & Hove Albion on the final weekend of the season.

It is unclear yet whether Fletcher will continue to add depth to United’s squad next season or go on loan for further experience, but the chance to potentially shine on the biggest stage at the World Cup will only do him good for the future.

Featured image Ben Roberts photo via Getty Images

The Peoples Person has been one of the world’s leading Man United news sites for over a decade. Follow us on Bluesky: @peoplesperson.bsky.social