Benjamin Sesko reveals United cult hero as his football idol



It was a great season for Manchester United’s new-look attack as all three summer signings surpassed the 10-goal mark in their debut season at their new club.

The impressive record, helped by Bruno Fernandes’ exceptional playmaking skills, saw the Red Devils finish third in the Premier League and secure Champions League football for next season.

Both Matheus Cunha and Bryan Mbeumo were Premier League-proven, which explains why INEOS spent big to bring them in.

There was an element of risk when Christopher Vivell pushed for Benjamin Sesko, as the last time the Red Devils recruited a relatively inexperienced striker, things did not go according to plan.

Impressive debut season for Benjamin Sesko

But the Slovenian has proven his critics wrong, scoring 12 goals in all competitions, and fans are already salivating at the prospect of seeing him next season now that he has adapted to the pace and physicality of the league.

GivemeSport caught up with the former RB Leipzig ace, and asked him about his footballing idol. The 23-year-old named former Old Trafford cult hero Zlatan Ibrahimovic as his inspiration.

“My idol is Ibrahimovic, Zlatan Ibrahimovic. Great player, of course. He was amazing. I looked at him a lot, but not just him.

“Just in general football, skills, goals, it was just something that I used to try to go out and copy. It could be in the summer when it’s really hot, I just wanted to get better.”

Benjamin Sesko names Zlatan Ibrahimovic as his footballing hero

It is easy to see the resemblance between the pair. Like the Swede, Benjamin Sesko is tall, but that does not mean he is only effective when it comes to winning aerial duels.

He is fleet-footed, fantastic with the ball at his feet, and can score all types of goals, something Ibrahimovic was also famous for.

The former Sweden international was at United for one and a half seasons, with his debut campaign being one to remember.

The Jose Mourinho signing scored 28 goals in 46 appearances, helping the 20-time English league champions win the Carabao Cup and the Europa League.

A serious knee injury meant he left for Major League Soccer the following season, but fans still remember him fondly. Hopefully, Benjamin Sesko can emulate his idol’s goalscoring feat in the seasons to come.

Feature image Carl Recine via Getty Images

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