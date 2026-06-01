Victor Lindelof: Former Man United star gives big clue on future

Former Manchester United defender Victor Lindelof has enjoyed his first season away from Old Trafford.

United career

The Swede left SL Benfica in 2017 to sign for Jose Mourinho at Manchester United.

He played a total of 284 times for the Red Devils, scoring four goals.

His Manchester United career spanned eight seasons, and he won the FA Cup and Carabao Cup during his time at the club.

Lindelof became a bit-part player under Ruben Amorim and left the club last summer as a free agent.

Aston Villa

The 31-year-old defender joined Aston Villa last summer and has had an impressive season.

Aston Villa won the Europa League and also managed to finish fourth in the Premier League.

Lindelof managed to play 28 matches in all competitions, including starting the semi-final second leg against Nottingham Forest and the final versus Freiburg.

Future

The former Manchester United defender signed a two-year deal in 2025, so he is under contract for one more season at Villa Park.

Lindelof is currently preparing to captain Sweden at the World Cup this summer, but he was asked about his Aston Villa future.

In an interview with Fotboll Skanalen, Lindelof reiterated his desire to stay at Aston Villa.

Answering a question on whether he would like to stay in Birmingham, he retorted, “yes, that’s the goal right now. My body feels good, so I have a good feeling. I have played with constant pain before, so being pain-free gives an extra boost.”

Lindelof was then asked if he could see himself playing in the Swedish national league.

He answered, “I don’t think so. I don’t see myself coming home to the Allsvenskan and playing. I’ve never played there, so it would be fun, but if I know myself right, I don’t think it’s possible.”

Victor Lindelof 25/26 season

Games played Goals Assists Mins played 28 0 1 1784

Source: transfermarkt.com

Featured image Carl Recine via Getty Images

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