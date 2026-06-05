Mateus Fernandes: Growing confidence Real Madrid target will join Man United

Mateus Fernandes has become a sought-after name in the transfer market in a matter of weeks.

West Ham United signed Fernandes from relegated Southampton in a £38 million deal last summer. The move did not change the Hammers’ fortunes, as they now find themselves in the Championship.

However, Fernandes enjoyed an encouraging Premier League campaign, sparking the interest of Manchester United, who are keen to revamp their midfield.

Europe’s biggest clubs chasing Mateus Fernandes

Earlier this week, The Athletic claimed that Manchester United have held talks over a potential fee and wages for Mateus Fernandes.

The all-action Portuguese midfielder, known for his exceptional technical ability and athleticism, has everything in his locker to complement Kobbie Mainoo in the middle of the park.

However, in recent weeks, the likes of Arsenal and Paris Saint-Germain have also shown interest in Fernandes.

Furthermore, earlier today, Spanish publication AS reported that Real Madrid are seriously considering signing the West Ham youngster, as Jose Mourinho admires his work ethic.

United already look set to miss out on Elliot Anderson to Manchester City. As such, the recent updates surrounding Fernandes have left the Red Devils supporters a bit worried. However, figures involved in the pursuit remain relaxed.

Manchester United in driving seat for Mateus Fernandes

According to Theatre of Red’s Shaun Connolly, Manchester United are “aware of the widespread interest” in Mateus Fernandes, “though some exaggerations are being publicised.”

It is understood talks are ongoing for the 21-year-old star and “representatives remain confident of a deal.”

“He is a player who is really admired by many at Old Trafford,” added Connolly.

Mateus Fernandes Premier League stats: 2025/26 Season

Appearances 36 Minutes per game 84 Touches 58.9 Key passes 1.0 Accurate passes 37.9 Interceptions 1.0 Tackles 2.9 Goals and assists 7

Source: Sofascore

It has been previously reported that United are Fernandes’ “first pick” ahead of Arsenal and PSG. Now, it appears even Real Madrid’s interest would not turn the player’s head.

However, United face an uphill task of finding an agreement over his transfer fee with West Ham, who are thought to be demanding up to £80 million.

Featured image Clive Rose via Getty Images

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