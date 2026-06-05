Home » Morgan Rogers: Why Man City have edge over United for Aston Villa star

Morgan Rogers: Why Man City have edge over United for Aston Villa star

by Darragh Fox
written by Darragh Fox
Picture of Morgan Rogers

Manchester United risk losing out on another key target to their noisy neighbours as Manchester City hold a key advantage in the race for Morgan Rogers, according to a transfer expert.

The Heir to Bruno

Since signing for Aston Villa in 2024, Rogers has established himself as one of the best attackers in the Premier League, offering a potent combination of ball-carrying and goal-scoring threat.

Morgan Rogers Stats: 2025/26 Season

CompetitionAppearancesStartsGoalsAssistsYellow CardsRed CardsMinutes Played
Premier League37371077-3,285'
UEFA Europa League1512352-1,089'
FA Cup221---167'
EFL Cup10----23'
Total555114129-4,564'

The England international is set to play a key role for the Three Lions at the World Cup this month. However, his future in Birmingham once the tournament in North America comes to an end is far from certain.

Despite Unai Emery’s side winning the Europa League – with Rogers scoring in the 3-0 win over Freiburg – and qualifying for the Champions League with a fourth-placed finish in the Premier League, the 23-year-old is looking for a new challenge.

The Villans’ preference is for their best players to remain at Villa Park, with Emery understood to consider the Halesowen native his standout star. However, there is growing acceptance that this summer is the right time to cash in amid growing financial difficulties off the pitch.

This has put virtually every top club in England, as well as European champions Paris Saint-Germain, on red alert over a potential deal – with Villa understood to be looking to spark a bidding war.

The Red Devils are one of the strongest suitors for Rogers, with Old Trafford chiefs viewing him as a potential successor to Bruno Fernandes.

The Villa talisman’s versatility, capable of playing through the middle or out on the left, means he could line up alongside Fernandes before eventually moving inside to the No.10 role when the Portuguese superstar’s time at Old Trafford finally comes to an end.

Man City’s ace in the hole

Along with United, Arsenal, Chelsea and Manchester City are also gunning for Rogers’ signature, with all three having already held initial talks, according to TEAMtalk.

Ben Jacobs confirms United’s interest, while revealing a sale worth around £80 million is “expected” as it “suits all parties.” Villa could even sanction it “before the [World Cup] for the right offer.”

Crucially, the talkSPORT reporter claims City hold a buy-back clause for Rogers, having sold him as a youngster to Middlesbrough in 2023 without making a first-team appearance. It was at the Riverside Stadium, under the tutelage of Michael Carrick, where he truly flourished and attracted interest from Villa.

Interestingly, Jason Wilcox was previously City’s academy director, having brought Rogers to the Etihad from West Bromwich Albion in 2019, with United’s sporting director understood to mirror Carrick as remaining a huge fan of their former protégé.

Jacobs states City have “held a conversation about potentially triggering” the clause, though “nothing is advancing yet” on a deal, even if Rogers would be open to returning to his former club.

Final Thoughts

Rogers ticks virtually every box – young, hungry, versatile, Premier League-proven – INEOS look for in a new signing. A new left-winger is also on the agenda for United to bring more balance to Carrick’s forward line, making the 6’2″ wizard a leading target – with the player himself “very open” to a switch to M16.

But the ace in the hole City hold – an unusual one, as buy-back clauses normally only apply to “direct transfers – i.e. Rogers’ move from Middlesbrough”, Football365 states – gives them the advantage over the Red Devils for yet another English talent, having seemingly already won the race for Elliot Anderson.

Featured image Michael Regan via Getty Images

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Darragh is an editor for The Peoples Person who spent three years learning about the Cold War at the University of Sheffield slowly realising football was by far the most interesting thing to write about. Amad's first touch should be officially recognised as the eighth wonder of the world.

1 comment

jj 05/06/2026 - 19:17

Thank fk for that. We don’t have a role for him

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