Hayden Hackey: Everton pull ahead in race for Man United target

Manchester United are running out of time to heed Michael Carrick’s advice and make a move for Middlesbrough maestro Hayden Hackney after the latest developments on Merseyside.

Midfield Maestro

Despite facing the heart-breaking disappointment of a play-off final loss last month, Hackney will almost certainly be playing in the Premier League next season. Boro missed out on promotion after Hull City emerged 1-0 winners in the dying moments at Wembley, with injury limiting Hackney to coming on as a substitute late in the game.

The 23-year-old midfielder had enjoyed a superb season up until this point, being crowned the Championship Player of the Year in April and nominated for the PFA Player of the Year yesterday. Six goals and eight assists tell the story of an attacking midfielder who is decisive in the final third, but it is his playmaking ability that truly makes him stand out from his peers.

With only twelve months remaining on his contract at the Riverside Stadium, Middlesbrough are reluctantly resigned to losing their talismanic midfielder, though the Teessiders will play hardball should suitors look to make cut-price offers.

United are admirers of the former England under-21 international, even prior to his former manager, Michael Carrick, returning as interim coach before being handed the reins permanently with a two-year deal.

However, INEOS are understood to be prioritising other targets to bolster the engine room, despite Carrick continuing to actively champion Hackney as an option.

Crystal Palace and Tottenham Hotspur are two other Premier League clubs to have identified the Redcar native as an option, but it is Everton who are leading the charge to secure his signature.

Everton pull ahead

David Ornstein reveals Everton have opened talks to sign Hackney, with the player understood to be prioritising the Toffees over other interested clubs.

🚨 Everton now in talks with Middlesbrough over Hayden Hackney. 23yo midfielder keen on #EFC possibility – although ongoing interest from other clubs + #Boro prepared for Championship PoTY to enter final 12mnths unless suitable offer arrives @TheAthleticFC https://t.co/jSyjebc91i — David Ornstein (@David_Ornstein) June 5, 2026

Tweet: “Everton now in talks with Middlesbrough over Hayden Hackney. 23yo midfielder keen on #EFC possibility – although ongoing interest from other clubs + #Boro prepared for Championship PoTY to enter final 12mnths unless suitable offer arrives.”

Interestingly, The Athletic reporter also claims Everton are interested in Southampton box-to-box dynamo Shea Charles, another player being tracked by United as a high-upside option in midfield.

During his time with the Saints, sporting director Jason Wilcox signed the 22-year-old Northern Ireland international from Manchester City for a potential fee of £15 million.

Final Thoughts

A last-minute hijack of Everton’s move for Hackney appears increasingly unlikely, despite Carrick’s pleas for a reunion at Old Trafford, with the focus elsewhere. A £38 million deal for Atalanta’s Ederson has already been agreed, while talks are ongoing for West Ham’s Mateus Fernandes, though the hunt for an elite No.6 to replace Casemiro goes on.

Featured image George Wood via Getty Images

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