Alex Scott: Bournemouth star’s stance on Man United move

Manchester City are yet to find an agreement with Nottingham Forest for Elliot Anderson. However, their latest bid may well have ended any chance of Manchester United making a move for their dream midfield signing.

City’s latest bid for the all-action midfielder was worth £106 million up front, with potential add-ons taking it in excess of £120m. However, Forest want the fixed fee to surpass the £125m British record Liverpool spent on Alexander Isak.

United are not going to spend that much on a single player, given they would like to ideally bring in three midfielders this summer, having already signed Ederson.

Alex Scott wants Manchester United

According to The Athletic, Manchester United admire Elliot Anderson but “they are not in contention at the current financial levels.”

It is claimed United are refusing to enter a bidding war for Anderson, who has yet to show any keen desire to move to Old Trafford.

David Ornstein adds that the Red Devils are instead targeting players who want to join them. These players are West Ham United’s Mateus Fernandes and Bournemouth’s Alex Scott.

Fernandes’ preference to join United is well documented, but this is the first time The Athletic have underlined that Scott is also prepared to be part of Michael Carrick’s project.

Manchester United have already made a move

Earlier this month, The Athletic reported that United have made “inquiries as to the cost of a deal” for the English midfielder.

The 22-year-old has enjoyed a fantastic season with Bournemouth and is exactly the sort of midfielder Carrick needs to dominate possession.

The technically gifted Cherries star likes to receive the ball in tight areas, drop a shoulder, and drive his side forward. He has bite to his game, and he works hard to win the ball back.

Alex Scott Premier League stats: 2025/26 Season

Appearances 37 Minutes per game 77 Touches 54.2 Key passes 0.8 Accurate passes 31.9 Interceptions 1.0 Tackles 1.6 Goals and assists 4

Source: Sofascore

Former Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola famously called Scott an “unbelievable player”.

It must be noted that Bournemouth are in talks with Scott over a new contract, with his deal set to run until 2028. However, the same report claimed that, as things stand, an extension is seen as unlikely.

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