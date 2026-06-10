Morgan Rogers: Manchester United target addresses his future

Manchester United target Morgan Rogers has reflected on his future ahead of what promises to be a busy summer transfer window. The Red Devils’ quest to add more firepower to their attack has taken them to Aston Villa’s doorstep this year.

Rogers is coming off a spectacular campaign with the Birmingham-based club, registering 14 goals and 12 assists in 55 games across all competitions to help them clinch the Europa League.

Morgan Rogers Stats: 2025/26 Season

Competition Appearances Starts Goals Assists Yellow Cards Red Cards Minutes Played Premier League 37 37 10 7 7 - 3,285' UEFA Europa League 15 12 3 5 2 - 1,089' FA Cup 2 2 1 - - - 167' EFL Cup 1 0 - - - - 23' Total 55 51 14 12 9 - 4,564'

The Englishman’s efforts have already earned him admirers at Old Trafford, with the player matching INEOS’ recent Premier League-proven transfer strategy. However, there is rising interest in Rogers’ services across the country as well as from abroad.

The 23 year old is under contract until 2031, so the Villans can demand a colossal fee to let him go. Rogers is currently with the England squad preparing for the upcoming World Cup and recently shed light on his future.

Rising rumours can be distracting

Speaking on The Rest is Football podcast, Rogers insisted that he no longer allows the rumours to get to his head. He said: “I think the first time it ever happened it was (a distraction).”

“You’re in an uncomfortable spot of not realising that people have so much interest in you and you’re not quite realising that. But as you get older and gain experience along the way, you know that comes with it and 95 per cent of it is just noise.”

“You hear it, course you do. You can’t help not [hearing it]. You know it’s there but you’ve got to use it in a positive way. You just try and get on with your game and just focus.”

Bruno Fernandes’ long-term replacement?

Bruno Fernandes is coming off a spectacular campaign, where he won the Premier League Player of the Season award. The Portuguese’s contract with United expires at the end of next season, but all signs indicate that he will extend his stay at the Theatre of Dreams.

However, Fernandes will turn 32 this September and age is bound to catch up with him soon. The Portuguese maestro is the metronome that makes the Red Devils tick, so replacing him properly will be of utmost importance.

This is where a move for Rogers could make sense. The Englishman could sharpen his skills while working closely with the United skipper, and his versatility could also add another dimension to Michael Carrick’s attack.

Having previously worked together at Middlesbrough, the United manager is reportedly keen to be reunited with his former star at Old Trafford as well. When Fernandes eventually begins to show signs of regression, the prodigy could then be ready to take over the mantle from the master.

Final Thoughts

United are likely to keep a close watch on Rogers as the summer progresses. However, midfield reinforcements remain the Red Devils’ priority this year, so a move for the Englishman may only materialise if the finances are in order.

Featured image Dan Mullan via Getty Images

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