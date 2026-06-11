Kennet Eichhorn: Fabrizio Romano confirms Man United knockout blow in race



Fabrizio Romano has confirmed that Manchester United’s hopes of signing Hertha Berlin talent Kennet Eichhorn are all but over.

Tough battle

Since INEOS chairman Sir Jim Ratcliffe assumed operational control of United, the club has placed a greater emphasis on signing young players who can be nurtured to potentially become world-class.

Over the past few windows, United have signed the likes of Sekou Kone, Patrick Dorgu, Leny Yoro, Diego Leon, Ayden Heaven and Chido Obi, just to name a few.

Widely seen as one of the best up-and-coming talents in Europe, Eichhorn drew the focused attention of United. Eichhorn broke into Hertha’s first team in the 2025/26 season, making 17 appearances in the 2.Bundesliga. He has also represented Germany at U17 level.

Eichhorn’s incredible ball control and composure in possession have often invited comparisons with Real Madrid legend Toni Kroos.

A report covered by The Peoples Person relayed that United would have to ward off stiff competition from cross-town rivals Manchester City to land the 16-year-old. He was also linked to Real Madrid, Barcelona and Bayern Munich.

However, it’s Bayer Leverkusen who have won the race to snap up the highly-rated midfield sensation.

Eichhorn blow

Romano wrote on X, “Kennet Eichorn has just completed his medical as new Bayer Leverkusen player. Deal done for one of the best talents in Germany.”

“Several English and German clubs keen but Eichorn picks Leverkusen project. €9m release clause has been activated.”

“Contract until June 2031, as @Plettigoal @SkySportDE reported.”

🚨 Kennet Eichorn has just completed his medical as new Bayer Leverkusen player. Deal done for one of the best talents in Germany. Several English and German clubs keen but Eichorn picks Leverkusen project. €9m release clause has been activated. Contract until June 2031, as… pic.twitter.com/0tkgnCBFpm — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 10, 2026

This has been reiterated by David Ornstein of The Athletic, who notes that Leverkusen’s pursuit of the United target was spearheaded by managing director Simon Rolfes and director of football Kim Falkenberg, who operated under the radar to get ahead of other suitors.

Leverkusen will activate a release clause in Eichhorn’s Hertha contract.

Featured image Christian Kaspar-Bartke via Getty

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