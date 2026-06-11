Nathaniel Brown was open to United switch before Bayern struck



Manchester United have plans to recruit a long-term replacement for Luke Shaw this summer.

The Englishman‘s poor injury record is well known, and even though the left-back did start every Premier League game last season, INEOS would be making a major mistake if they placed all their trust in the 30-year-old.

United only played 40 games last season, with only a game per week. That is set to increase considerably now that the Red Devils are back in the Champions League.

With Tyrell Malacia departing and both Harry Amass and Diego Leon still raw, Michael Carrick will know the folly of heading into the new campaign with only one senior left-back.

Left-back needed

Patrick Dorgu, Diogo Dalot and Noussair Mazraoui can all deputise, but the Dane is seen as a winger currently, while both the Portuguese and Moroccan are far more adept down the right.

This is why the 20-time English league champions are scouring the market for reinforcements, with the co-owners initially looking at Premier League-proven options.

However, Newcastle are making it difficult for Lewis Hall to leave St. James’ Park, while Mikel Arteta will not give up Myles Lewis-Skelly so easily.

Given the costs involved, it was not a surprise to see United cast their net wider, with Nathaniel Brown of Eintracht Frankfurt emerging as an alternative.

Nathaniel Brown emerged as a genuine option

The German was on fire last season, scoring four times while registering six assists, and he is expected to star for his national team at the World Cup.

Naturally, plenty of teams were looking at the 22-year-old, with Bayern Munich reportedly in pole position to complete a deal.

As seen multiple times in the past, when the Bavarian giants go after a Germany international, he often ends up joining them over other suitors.

TEAMtalk have revealed that will be the case yet again. However, the Bundesliga champions did not have an easy ride this time out.

United’s project had impressed Nathaniel Brown

United’s project under Michael Carrick greatly impressed the former FC Nuremberg ace, and he was keen to join the Old Trafford side.

However, Bayern did not hang about, as they went all in to sign him ahead of United, and as a result, INEOS will need to continue their search elsewhere.

“Manchester United have opted not to enter a bidding war for Eintracht Frankfurt star Nathaniel Brown, with Bayern Munich now on course to complete a deal for one of Europe’s most highly-rated young defenders, TEAMtalk can exclusively reveal.

“The Red Devils have been searching for a high-calibre left-back capable of providing both competition and support for Luke Shaw, and Brown emerged as one of the standout names on their shortlist following his impressive rise in the Bundesliga.

Bayern jumped ahead to crush United’s dreams

“However, sources have told us that Man Utd have now accepted that the Germany international is set to remain in his homeland, with Bayern closing in on a deal. We understand negotiations between Bayern and Frankfurt are now at an advanced stage, with a package worth in excess of €60million (£52m, $69m) being discussed between the two clubs.

“We can reveal that discussions did take place between Man Utd and Brown’s representatives in recent weeks, and the player was receptive to what was being presented at Old Trafford. Sources indicate that Brown was genuinely open to the prospect of moving to the Premier League and viewed Man Utd’s project positively, as the club continue their rebuild under manager Michael Carrick and director of football Jason Wilcox.”

It will be interesting to see how United respond and what targets they end up chasing now.

Feature image Alex Grimm via Getty Images

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