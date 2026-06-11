Mamadou Sangare: Man United take big step in bid to sign Lens star



Manchester United are reportedly set to step up their efforts to sign Lens midfielder Mamadou Sangare.

Sangare interest

Heading into the summer window, United are believed to be eyeing midfield reinforcements. Already, the club has struck a deal with Atalanta for Ederson.

Everything is in place for Ederson to join United for around £35m (40.5m euros). The transfer is officially set to get over the line after the World Cup, following his shock late call-up to the Brazil national team.

United are now set to focus their attention on other targets, with Sangare being one of them. Sangare played a crucial role for Lens as they finished in second place in the Ligue 1 standings, just six points below Luis Enrique’s Paris Saint-Germain.

The Mali international made 29 top-flight appearances for Lens, contributing three goals and four assists. Sangare is regarded as one of the best central midfielders in French football. A physical, modern box-to-box player, he is defined by his exceptional defensive work rate and his composure when carrying the ball under pressure.

A previous report covered by The Peoples Person relayed that the Red Devils are keen on the player, who has also been linked to Juventus and Chelsea.

Now, a fresh update has indicated that United are preparing an offer for Sangare as they look to steal a march on his other suitors.

Sangare transfer update

Journalist Sebastien Denis claims, “Mamadou Sangaré has caught the eye of Manchester United, who are preparing an offer for the Malian midfielder.”

“More than a dozen clubs interested, but for now zero offers on the desk at RC Lens.”

“Player’s value: 40 M€, amount expected… much higher.”

🚨EXCL #RCLens 🔴🟡 #MUFC 🎯Mamadou Sangaré a tapé dans l'oeil de Manchester United qui prépare une offre pour le milieu 🇲🇱 🔁plus d'une dizaine de clubs intéressés, mais pour le moment zero offre sur le bureau du RC Lens 💰valeur du joueur : 40 M€, montant attendu… bien… pic.twitter.com/AcuCWpdoXV — Sébastien Denis (@sebnonda) June 11, 2026

United’s interest in Sangare makes sense, especially with the likes of Sandro Tonali, Carlos Baleba and Elliot Anderson proving too expensive.

Not only would he serve as a cost-effective alternative, thereby enabling United to allocate resources to other areas of the squad, but he also possesses the ability to replicate his brilliance and dominance in the Premier League.

Featured image Christian Hofer via Getty Images

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