Kerim Alajbegovic: Man United’s plan for Bayer Leverkusen starlet explained

Manchester United’s midfield revolution is set to gather pace in the coming weeks, with INEOS desperate to get deals over the line as quickly as possible for Michael Carrick heading into his first pre-season in charge at Old Trafford.

Atalanta’s Ederson has been all but confirmed as the first addition to the engine room, with Carrick hoping for another couple of fresh faces in that area before the start of the campaign.

A host of high-profile names are in the mix to become the marquee summer signing, with a few lesser-known players also in the conversation to help pad the squad out and provide value in the market.

Leverkusen teenager touted

As reported by TEAMtalk, United are apparently keeping tabs on Bayer Leverkusen youngster Kerim Alajbegovic, who spent last season at Red Bull Salzburg. The 18-year-old impressed during his time in Austria, with 17 goal contributions – enough for Leverkusen to activate the €8 million buyback clause in his deal, with the player signing a five-year contract at the BayArena.

However, Alajbegovic’s excellent campaign has reportedly caught the eye of Premier League clubs, including United, who might be willing to take a punt on the teenage sensation this summer. Arsenal are also monitoring the situation, according to the report, which could make it tricky for INEOS should both sides make an official bid.

Alajbegovic clearly has an eye for the creative and could prove to be an unlikely gem in the market given his ability to operate in wide areas as well as in the middle of the park.

Any move to the Premier League for such a young man naturally carries a risk, but if United can strike a deal and nurture the talent through Carrick and his coaching team, he could save the club a fortune in the future.

But given the five-year contract Leverkusen have him tied to, he may command a bigger fee than INEOS are prepared to shell out on a prospect rather than a player who is going to immediately improve things at Old Trafford.

Big names a priority

Furthermore, with so many moving parts in the window, United are poised to spend big on that one huge name that will transform the middle of the park, but there is still no guarantee as to who that player will be.

Elliot Anderson seems unlikely given Nottingham Forest’s eye-watering demands, leaving Matheus Fernandes, Sandro Tonali and Alex Scott as the three names at the top of the shortlist at present.

Once United have one of the big hitters sorted, it will become clear what is left in the coffers to bring in additional players, into which Alajbegovic might fall.

Player sales will also add to the kitty, but with the World Cup interrupting the summer this year, deals might take a little more time to get over the line and supporters will need to remain patient with the club, who are no doubt working tirelessly behind the scenes to arm Carrick with the relevant tools for a strong first full campaign in charge in Manchester.

Featured image Warren Little via Getty Images

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