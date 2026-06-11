Khephren Thuram’s stance on Man United move after big transfer update



Khephren Thuram’s view on a potential summer move to Manchester United has emerged, as speculation over his future at Juventus ramps up.

Thuram interest

Having wrapped up a deal with Atalanta for Ederson, United remain in the market for further midfield reinforcements.

United are preparing to play in the Champions League next season and potentially mount a title challenge. This demands a deeper squad and with Casemiro’s exit and the expected departure of Manuel Ugarte, the club could sign up to three top-class midfielders.

A report covered by The Peoples Person relayed that Thuram is one of the players United retain an interest in.

The Frenchman made 35 Serie A appearances in the 2025/26 campaign, contributing three goals and as many assists. But it was not enough as Juventus ultimately missed out on Champions League qualification. Due to revenue shortfalls, the Turin outfit are in a position where sales are almost inevitable, and Thuram ranks as one of their most marketable assets.

It was said that Juventus were keen on offering him a new deal but now, a fresh update has indicated that they have somewhat opened up to the prospect of offloading him.

Thuram latest

According to Tuttojuve.com, activities surrounding Thuram have intensified and it remains entirely possible that he will part ways with Juventus.

In addition to United, Liverpool are also admirers of the 25-year-old. Turkish Super Lig giants Galatasaray have made enquiries for the player.

TuttoJuve.com say, “The Juventus midfielder could be one of the sacrifices this transfer window, even though he currently wants to stay at Juventus.”

The Red Devils, who have already completed the Ederson deal with Atalanta, are keen to sign another player in that position and are monitoring Thuram along with Elliot Anderson (the first choice) and Mateus Fernandes.”

The news outlet notes that while there is no set price for Thuram, negotiations for him are expected to start at €45-50 million.

Whether United are prepared to meet that figure is a separate question altogether. Either way, we have certainly not heard the last of this situation.

Feature image Alessandro Sabattini via Getty

The Peoples Person has been one of the world’s leading Man United news sites for over a decade. Follow us on Bluesky: @peoplesperson.bsky.social