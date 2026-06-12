Marcus Rashford: Bayern Munich’s stance on pursuit of United ace

Manchester United’s attempts to swiftly offload Marcus Rashford this summer have yet to bear fruit. The Red Devils sent the Englishman on loan to Barcelona last summer, and he managed to turn his career around at Camp Nou.

After scoring 14 goals and registering 14 assists last season, it was believed that Rashford had done enough to convince the Catalans to trigger their €30 million purchase option. However, the LaLiga giants have instead opted to spend their money on Anthony Gordon, leaving the United academy graduate’s future in limbo.

Marcus Rashford Stats: 2025/26 Season

Competition Appearances Starts Goals Assists Yellow Cards Red Cards Minutes Played LaLiga 32 18 8 9 3 - 1,762' UEFA Champions League 11 5 5 4 - - 579' Copa del Rey 4 3 1 1 - - 249' Supercopa 2 0 - - - - 32' Total 49 26 14 14 3 - 2,622'

A move to Camp Nou this summer cannot be entirely ruled out, especially since Barcelona have previously attempted to finalise a deal on reduced terms. However, Rashford’s other suitors have also entered the fray, adding another dimension to the saga.

A previous report relayed by The Peoples Person suggests that Bayern Munich are willing to match the Red Devils’ asking price for the Englishman, but are reluctant to agree to his exorbitant wages. An update on the saga has now emerged.

Bayern Munich confident of Rashford deal

According to TEAMtalk, Bayern Munich are optimistic about winning the race for Rashford this summer. The report states: “Bayern Munich are growing increasingly confident of securing the signature of Manchester United winger Marcus Rashford this summer, following positive talks with his representatives and with an opening set to arrive in the coming days, TEAMtalk understands.”

The Bavarians have received an encouraging response during discussions with the player’s entourage and are now preparing to submit an opening offer in the region of €25 million. The report, though, confirms that United are holding out for a €30 million fee.

It continues: “Manchester United, though, are adamant they want to sell and are understood to have told Bayern Munich they are holding out for that €30 million – effectively matching the figure Barcelona could have paid – as they seek to offload the forward and provide the club with further funds ahead of their own squad strengthening plans.”

While there is a willingness from both clubs to get a deal across the line, there are two primary hurdles that must be overcome before the transfer can see the light of day.

Rashford will have to make sacrifices to leave United

The report adds that Rashford will have to accept reduced wages and also agree to fight for his place in the starting XI if he wants to move to the Allianz Arena. It states: “Insiders suggest the Bavarians view him as a versatile left-sided threat capable of providing depth and directness, though two obstacles need overcoming first before a deal can be signed off.”

“Firstly, wage negotiations remain a key hurdle given Rashford’s substantial salary and Bayern’s strict wage rules. That will certainly need some wriggle room and sacrifices from the player’s end.”

“Furthermore, Rashford will need to accept there are no guarantees of a starting berth at Bayern and he will battle the likes of Luis Diaz, Michael Olise and Jamal Musiala for a place in the side.”

Even if the move to the Bundesliga falls through, Rashford still has admirers in the Premier League, with Chelsea and Arsenal linked with the player of late. However, United must decide whether they can risk allowing the Englishman to join a direct rival.

Final Thoughts

Rashford’s future promises to be one of the most intriguing sagas of the summer transfer window. While his next destination may not be decided yet, it is almost certain that the Englishman’s Old Trafford career is over.

Featured image Mike Hewitt via Getty Images

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