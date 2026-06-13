Luke Shaw: Kyle Walker’s surprise claim about Man United ace

Luke Shaw enjoyed a brilliant resurgence with Manchester United this season, but it was not enough to earn him a spot in Thomas Tuchel’s FIFA World Cup squad. The English full-back started all 38 league games this season, becoming only the fifth Red Devils player to achieve the feat in the Premier League era.

Shaw finished the campaign with one goal and one assist, and he appears to have put his injury troubles behind him.

Luke Shaw Stats: 2025/26 Season

Competition Appearances Goals Assists Yellow Cards Red Cards Minutes Played Premier League 38 1 1 9 - 3,233' Total 38 1 1 9 - 3,233'

For context, the 30 year old registered just 27 appearances for the Premier League giants in the past two campaigns, during which he struggled with various fitness issues. However, Shaw did not miss a single game in the 2025/26 season due to injuries, which was certainly an impressive achievement.

The Englishman also flourished in a back three under former head coach Ruben Amorim, while also impressing in his natural left-back role after Michael Carrick’s arrival. His performances ignited talk of a possible call-up to the national team for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, but it was not to be.

Former Manchester City full-back Kyle Walker, however, believes it was the wrong decision from Tuchel.

Shaw could have been useful for Tuchel

Speaking to talkSPORT, Walker revealed that Tuchel’s decision to select Newcastle United defender Dan Burn ahead of Harry Maguire surprised him. He said: “That one shocked me [Dan Burn] especially over Harry Maguire.”

The former Manchester City man also explained why Shaw could have been a fantastic addition to Tuchel’s squad, adding: “I think people forget Luke Shaw. Luke Shaw’s had a fantastic year for Manchester United.”

“To be in the tournaments that Luke Shaw has been in as well. And okay, probably he’s not got the legs of Djed Spence or Livramento, but his experience and you could probably sit him next to the centre halves and let Reece James go a little bit higher.”

Tuchel also snubbed Harry Maguire, despite the defender’s impressive form since the turn of the year for the Red Devils, prompting a strong response from Maguire. The German manager has since explained his decision.

How many World Cups has Luke Shaw been to?

Shaw’s first tryst with the World Cup was in 2014, when he featured in then manager Roy Hodgson’s 23-man squad. He earned his debut in the 0-0 group-stage draw against Costa Rica, thereby becoming the youngest player to feature in that year’s tournament.

Shaw’s injury troubles saw him miss out on a place in England’s squad for the 2018 FIFA World Cup. However, he was back with the Three Lions for the global spectacle in Qatar four years later.

Shaw started all five games under Gareth Southgate at the 2022 FIFA World Cup before England suffered a 2-1 defeat at the hands of France in the quarter-finals. As things stand, that game remains the United ace’s last appearance at the global event.

Shaw also started the Euro 2020 final, which the Three Lions lost on penalties to Italy. The English left-back found the back of the net in the second minute of the game, setting the record for the fastest goal in a European Championship final. He also started the Euro 2024 final, which England lost 2-1 to Spain.

Final Thoughts

While Shaw will be disheartened by missing out on a place in the 2026 FIFA World Cup squad, there is a silver lining to the situation. The Englishman can be involved in pre-season with United, which could be of immense help ahead of a busy 2026/27 campaign.

Featured image by Alex Livesey/Getty Images

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