Ruben Amorim: Milan take stance on former Man United head coach

Former Manchester United head coach Ruben Amorim has only been out of work for a matter of months but could be on the cusp of a sensational return.

Time at United

The Portuguese arrived at the club in November 2024 with much fanfare, charged with taking Manchester United back to the top after the failed experiment of Erik ten Hag.

Amorim never really got going as United head coach, with a win percentage of 38.1%, one of the worst in the club’s history.

This resulted in United finishing an embarrassing 15th in the league in 2025 and losing a Europa League final to Tottenham Hotspur.

The head coach was also regularly criticised for his unwillingness to adapt his 3-4-3 formation, even when it seemed destined to fail, and his obsession with not including Kobbie Mainoo in the first eleven.

Amorim was finally sacked at the start of January after a 1-1 draw with Leeds United.

Next role

Amorim has been linked to a return to Portugal and his former club SL Benfica, as well as Fulham in the Premier League.

There were also reports relayed by The Peoples Person yesterday that Italian giants AC Milan were preparing to have talks with Amorim over the coming days.

Leading candidate

The Athletic has now reported that “former Manchester United head coach Ruben Amorim is the leading candidate to take over at AC Milan.”

The Milan club and Amorim have held talks during the last week.

The American outlet also states that “the interest in Amorim is part of a thorough and robust process to restructure Milan after Massimiliano Allegri and the executive team were sacked following the failure to qualify for the Champions League.”

Milan had previously prioritised former FC Bournemouth manager Andoni Iraola, but he has recently joined Liverpool.

Interestingly, United are scheduled to play Milan on the 15th August for pre-season and could have an early reunion with their former manager.

Featured image Molly Darlington via Getty Images

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