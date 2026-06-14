Lewis Hall: Major update on Man United’s pursuit of Newcastle star

Manchester United have stepped up their pursuit of Newcastle United’s Lewis Hall as they look to reinforce the left-back position before the start of the new season. The Red Devils are in the market for a new full-back after parting ways with Tyrell Malacia, who departs as a free agent.

Luke Shaw is the preferred choice for the left-back position at Old Trafford, but his contract expires at the end of next season. The Englishman, meanwhile, will turn 31 next month and the Premier League giants have to consider succession plans.

United are expected to put all their efforts into upgrading their midfield before the start of the new season. INEOS have reportedly secured the signature of Atalanta’s Ederson, although further additions are expected before the end of the summer.

However, the left-back situation could also tempt the Red Devils to allocate some resources to strengthen the position. A previous report relayed by The Peoples Person has suggested that Hall has been identified as an answer to United’s woes.

A long-term replacement for Shaw

Shaw is coming off an impressive campaign, during which he started every Premier League game. He initially operated as the left-sided centre-back under former head coach Ruben Amorim before being reinstated in the left-back position by Michael Carrick.

However, with United set to fight on four fronts next season after qualifying for the Champions League, the Englishman’s position has now come under scrutiny. Hall is proven in the Premier League and fits the age profile recently targeted by INEOS.

The 21 year old registered one goal and two assists in 47 appearances across all competitions in the 2025/26 season and is under contract until 2029.

Lewis Hall Stats: 2025/26 Season

Competition Appearances Starts Goals Assists Yellow Cards Second Yellow Cards Red Cards Minutes Played Premier League 30 24 1 1 5 - - 2,180' UEFA Champions League 10 6 - 1 - - - 648' FA Cup 3 2 - - - - - 231' EFL Cup 3 3 - - - - - 196' Premier League 2 1 1 - - 1 - - 90' Total 47 36 1 2 6 - - 3,345'

Hall spent part of his formative years operating as a midfielder and is extremely comfortable on the ball. He is blessed with pace and attacking eagerness, but does not shy away from defensive responsibilities.

A previous report relayed by The Peoples Person states that Jason Wilcox is a fan of the Englishman, who is open to a move to the Theatre of Dreams. An update on the situation has now arrived from acclaimed journalist Fabrizio Romano.

United in talks for Hall

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Romano said that United have been in contact with Hall’s representatives in the past two to three days. He said: “Over the last two-three days, Man Utd have maintained active contact with those close to Lewis Hall.”

“They have a genuine interest in the player. Left-back remains a position they want to cover, and Hall is a player they really, really love at United.”

However, the Italian journalist warned that prising the Englishman away from St James’ Park will not be easy, especially if Sandro Tonali also ends up leaving. He added: “Then this depends on Newcastle’s stance on Sandro Tonali. Selling Hall after already selling Gordon and Tonali could be too much, so it could become a difficult deal to make.”

The Red Devils have previously been linked with a move for Tonali, although it appears that the Italian could be on his way to the Etihad.

Final Thoughts

Hall is a generational talent who will only get better with age and experience. He has all the attributes to solve United’s left-back crisis, and INEOS should look to secure his signature this summer.

Featured image Stu Forster via Getty Images

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