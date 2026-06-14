Marcus Rashford: Major update on Bayern’s move for United ace

Manchester United’s quest to permanently offload Marcus Rashford this summer appears to have hit another setback. The English forward was deemed surplus to requirements during the reign of former head coach Ruben Amorim, and INEOS’ stance has not changed following the Portuguese’s departure.

Rashford spent six months on loan at Aston Villa before joining Barcelona on a season-long temporary deal last summer. The 28 year old enjoyed an excellent stay at Camp Nou, winning the league and the Supercopa de Espana.

Rashford finished the campaign with 14 goals and 14 assists in 49 appearances across all competitions for the Spanish champions.

Marcus Rashford Stats: 2025/26 Season

Competition Appearances Starts Goals Assists Yellow Cards Red Cards Minutes Played LaLiga 32 18 8 9 3 - 1,762' UEFA Champions League 11 5 5 4 - - 579' Copa del Rey 4 3 1 1 - - 249' Supercopa 2 0 - - - - 32' Total 49 26 14 14 3 - 2,622'

United were hopeful that Barcelona would exercise their option to sign the Englishman permanently at the end of the season for €30 million. However, the Catalans opted against the move, signing Anthony Gordon from Newcastle United instead.

United desperate to move Rashford on

Barcelona’s decision was a big setback for United, who are eager to cash in on Rashford to raise funds for a busy summer. While the Catalans opted out of a move, they could return for the Englishman later in the window and try to sign him on their terms.

However, the Red Devils will be reluctant to let this saga drag on and affect their window, especially since there is no dearth of interest in the player. Chelsea have been mentioned as an option, while Bayern Munich have also been named among his suitors.

A recent report relayed by The Peoples Person suggested that the Bavarians are preparing to offer €25 million for the Englishman this summer. However, acclaimed journalist Fabrizio Romano has now arrived with an update on the situation that will not please United fans.

Rashford not a priority for Bayern Munich

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Romano confirmed that Bayern have Rashford on their wish list, but insisted that the player is not a priority target for the Bundesliga giants. He said: “Many questions on what’s happening with Rashford.”

“Some of you asking me if Bayern is a possibility. My understanding is that they were some calls from Bayern in the past two, three weeks to understand the situation of Marcus Rashford.”

Romano went on to add that the Bavarians are looking for a different profile of attacker, mentioning PSV Eindhoven’s Ismael Saibari as an option. He continued: “So, asking in general, if Rashford could be an option, but at the moment, Bayern are more oriented on a different kind of player. For example, Saibari.”

“Saibari is, obviously, in terms of technical skills different from Rashford, but in terms of salary, in terms of cost of the deal, is way less compared to what Bayern should spend in order to sign Marcus Rashford. So, it’s a completely different kind of deal, and that’s why the situation with Rashford and Bayern is appreciation, yes.”

“There is some people at Bayern appreciating Rashford, but at the moment, no negotiation, no bid, and the focus at Bayern is on different players. So, let’s say that Rashford in this moment is not the first choice at Bayern.”

Final Thoughts

United would have preferred to sort out Rashford’s future early in the summer to prevent it from becoming a distraction. However, all signs indicate that this saga could drag on until the final weeks of the window.

Featured image Alex Caparros via Getty Images

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