Video: Ex-Man United star Ander Herrera confirms significant career news



Former Manchester United midfielder Ander Herrera has confirmed his Boca Juniors exit in an emotional statement.

United stint

Herrera joined United in the summer of 2014 from Athletic Club, in a deal worth around £29m. He put pen to paper on a four-year deal.

He spent five seasons at Old Trafford, making 189 appearances for the club. He weighed in with 20 goals over that stretch. Herrera, for his part, became a fan favourite, renowned for his relentless energy and technical ability on the ball.

The Spaniard helped United win the FA Cup, Carabao Cup and Europa League. He was the man of the match in the European final against Ajax.

Herrera departed United as a free agent following the expiry of his contract. He joined Paris Saint-Germain after talks with United over an extension failed to materialise. He then returned to Athletic Club before moving to Boca Juniors in January 2025.

The 36-year-old has now confirmed that his time with Boca has come to an end.

Herrera confirms update

The former United man said in a statement, “Hello, Boca fans. I’m here to let you know that the club and I have decided to continue this adventure in a different way. This time it will be as a fan for the rest of my life.”

“I’m so grateful for the opportunity the club has given me to play here. It’s been one of my dreams throughout my career to be able to represent this club. Being able to wear these colors… uh… well…”

The visibly emotional midfielder continued while fighting back tears, “I want to thank the directors who gave me the opportunity to play for this club; to Román, in particular, I wish him all the best; and to the new coaching staff, I wish them immense success.”

“It will be a success for all of us, and for everyone who loves this club,” he continued.”

“I’ve been lucky enough to share a locker room with teammates who I’ll consider friends for the rest of my life. I hope to come back to La Bombonera, to Argentina, often. The club has a Boca fan in Europe, and whenever they need me, I’ll be there to lend a hand with whatever the club requires.”

He concluded by saying, “I am grateful. I will be grateful for life to this club and for having been able to wear these colors. I also have a daughter born in Buenos Aires, and together with my other two daughters and my wife, we are a Boca Juniors family for the rest of our lives. Thank you for everything, and go Boca!”

Uno de los nuestros. Para toda la vida. 💙💛💙 pic.twitter.com/IoSpkmQdRX — Boca Juniors (@BocaJrsOficial) June 12, 2026

Herrera’s time at Boca was disrupted by injuries, which limited him to just 29 games. He leaves with six months left on his terms.

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