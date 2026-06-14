Home » Antonio Valencia: Former Man United captain would love to return to club

Antonio Valencia: Former Man United captain would love to return to club

by Alex Browne
written by Alex Browne

Former Manchester United captain Antonio Valencia has expressed his admiration for the work of newly appointed permanent manager Michael Carrick.

Teammates

Valencia joined the club in 2009 and spent nine years as a teammate of Carrick before the Englishman retired.

The Ecuadorian played 339 matches for the club and scored 25 goals.

He captained the United side in his final season and departed the club in 2019.

The winger-turned-full-back then joined LDU Quito before moving to Mexican side Querétaro F.C. for the 2020-2021 season.

Post playing days

Valencia is currently working for Telemundo Deportes as a pundit in their coverage of the FIFA World Cup.

The Ecuadorian has also kept contact with United, recently playing in the club’s legends match against Southampton.

The former winger was discussing Manchester United’s season in comments covered by The Mirror.

Carrick praise

The 40-year-old was very positive about the job his former teammate has done so far.

Commenting on Carrick’s time at the club so far, he stated, “I sent him a message wishing him success. Carrick is someone I respect and care about a lot. I wished him success as a coach, and I think it has gone well for him.”

He continued, “things have worked out, and it makes me happy that he is going into another season on the bench.”

Potential return

Valencia revealed that he would love to return to the club in some capacity in the future.

He asserted, “Yes, I would go back. Manchester United is a club that gave me so much. My family was very happy there. I would work for Manchester United in any role, out of passion. It is a club I love a lot. I think everything they are doing is going well. But if they called me, I would go running.”

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Alex is a huge Manchester United fan, inspired by greats of his homeland such as George Best, Harry Gregg and Norman Whiteside. Alex has a Master's degree from Queen's University Belfast and La Universitat Rovira i Virgili in Tarragona, Spain. Having lived in the country since 2011, Alex is The Peoples Person's Spanish football expert and is fluent in both Spanish and Catalan. He dreams of witnessing a United captain triumphantly hoisting the Premier League and Champions League trophy in the air once more.

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