Wilfried Singo turns down Serie A switch, Man United waiting to pounce



Manchester United could do with adding to their numbers in defence, given the current injury situation at the club.

Lisandro Martinez suffered an injury in the World Cup final and is yet to rejoin pre-season training, while Matthijs de Ligt will miss a large chunk of the first half of the season after undergoing surgery in the summer.

Head coach Michael Carrick has Harry Maguire, Ayden Heaven and Leny Yoro as his fit centre-backs, but the Englishman’s ageing legs might not be able to handle more than one game a week.

The Red Devils could do with an additional right-back if Noussair Mazraoui ends up leaving as well. A versatile option capable of slotting in at either position would do wonders.

Wilfried Singo turned down Serie A switch

Step up Wilfried Singo. The 25-year-old can play both as a centre-back and right-back and he caught the attention of Europe’s elites following his impressive displays for Galatasaray.

Inter Milan even submitted a £30 million offer for the Ivorian, who is not interested in returning to Italy. The defender dreams of a switch to the Premier League as per Football Muse.

Apart from United, the likes of Liverpool and Newcastle also admire the World Cup star, who wants to leave next year. A fee of £34 million will be enough to secure his signing.

“Another potential departure at Galatasaray, Wilfried Singo turned down a €35 million approach from Italian champions Inter to fulfil his ambition of playing Premier League football.

Wilfried Singo dreams of a PL switch, United among the teams interested

“Singo has committed to remaining at Galatasaray for the coming campaign, with an agreement in place to leave should a Premier League side meet his €40m asking price in 2027.

“Following his stellar Champions League displays, major English sides including Liverpool, Manchester United, Newcastle, and Nottingham Forest are actively scouting his situation.

“The club fully supports the Ivorian defender’s ambition to move directly to England once their valuation is matched.”

It will be interesting to see if United do return for the Ivory Coast international next summer or move on to other Premier League-proven names. One thing is clear: they do need reinforcements at the back and soon.

Feature image Ahmad Mora via Getty Images

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