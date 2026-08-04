Lewis Hall: Man United receive Newcastle’s response



Manchester United’s quest to sign Lewis Hall as Luke Shaw’s long-term successor has encountered another significant hurdle.

Chelsea’s entry had initially complicated matters, but the Blues have since exited the race, handing United a free run at the Englishman.

The left-back is open to the switch as he wants to play Champions League football. However, the Magpies remain keen on getting the 21-year-old to agree a contract extension instead.

His future was plunged into further doubt following Eddie Howe’s exit, but the England international was set to meet new boss Matthias Jaissle to understand his place in the manager’s plans.

Newcastle will not sell Lewis Hall

United were ready to take advantage of the chaos by opening club-to-club talks, having already spoken to the player to gauge his interest in a move.

Now, i Paper have revealed that the St. James’ Park side view Lewis Hall as “untouchable” and they will not sell at any cost.

The full-back is also not actively agitating for a move, which could deter Michael Carrick‘s side from a deal this summer.

“Newcastle United are adamant they will not allow Lewis Hall to leave this summer, with the club regarding the left-back as untouchable despite interest from Manchester United.

United were planning talks

“Manchester United are in the market for a full-back as well as another midfielder this summer, with sources indicating to The i Paper that they were planning to start talks with Newcastle this week over Hall’s capture.

“But the England international is “unequivocally not for sale” this summer and has been earmarked for a vital role in new boss Matthias Jaissle’s plans.

“His age profile, potential, contractual status and experience mean he is regarded as crucial to Newcastle’s future.”

Whatever Newcastle say, the move depends more on whether INEOS can cough up a substantial fee to land Lewis Hall.

INEOS must decide their next course of action

If they decide to go all out for a midfielder, then a move for a low-cost alternative like Jorge Salinas makes more sense.

If United feel Mason Mount can be their new deep-lying playmaker, then an all-out assault for the Newcastle No.3 would make sense.

The Peoples Person Reliability Assessment

Overall credibility: 8/10

Why?

Reported by a reputable English news outlet

United’s interest in Lewis Hall has been reported extensively

Player is open to a switch, and United consider him the dream successor of Luke Shaw

Newcastle have said this previously with Bruno Guimaraes; that did not stop Arsenal

TPP view

We believe Man United will push hard to sign Lewis Hall, and more than Newcastle’s stance, the deal depends on how much INEOS are willing to spend.

Feature image Stu Forster via Getty Images

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