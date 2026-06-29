Alex Scott: Man United’s confidence in signing Bournemouth star explained

Manchester United are ramping up their pursuit of Alex Scott with growing confidence that a deal can be struck for the AFC Bournemouth star, according to a new report.

Midfield Maestro

Scott has quietly emerged as one of the Premier League’s most well-rounded midfielders. Combining hard yards with high-level technique, the 22-year-old is capable of playing across a variety of roles in the engine room.

Having begun his career as a wing-back with Bristol City, the club where he rose through the ranks before a £25 million switch to the Vitality Stadium, the Guernsey native has thrived since being redeployed centrally. In April, Scott was the standout player on the pitch at the Emirates as Bournemouth threatened to destabilise Arsenal’s title charge with a 2-1 victory, courtesy of a late winner from their midfield maestro.

After the match, his manager, Andoni Iraola, who has taken charge of Liverpool following Arne Slot’s dismissal, described him as a “complete player”.

“He has played for us as a No 10, a No 8; today as a No 6 and he has added a lot of defensive work and a lot of duel-winning to the ability he has on the ball,” Iraola stated. “I’m very happy, because he is becoming a very, very complete player.”

Scott’s technical ability has always made him stand out from his peers. However, adding better physicality and ever-improving defensive instincts to this skillset explains why some of the Premier League’s top clubs are exploring a swoop this summer.

United ready to strike

Having already lost Elliot Anderson to Manchester City, while Tottenham Hotspur threaten to do the same with Mateus Fernandes, Manchester United are stepping up their pursuit of Scott.

With only two years remaining on his contract on the south coast, Bournemouth are understood to be keen to secure the England under-21 international on a new deal. It is likely to include a release clause, similar to the one which saw Antoine Semenyo depart for the Etihad in January.

However, the Daily Mail reveals United, along with Arsenal, are “growing increasingly optimistic of prising him away” from the Cherries’ grasp, despite manager Marco Rose viewing him as the “cornerstone” of his new side.

While Bournemouth have communicated that Scott is not for sale, it is believed a bid in the region of £80 million would bring them to the negotiating table. West Ham, by comparison, are looking for £85 million – or even higher – to part ways with Fernandes.

Interestingly, the report also states Tottenham are “circling with intent” around Scott, though the North London club are understood to be prioritising moves for Fernandes and Sandro Tonali. Similarly, Arsenal are admirers, but are also pursuing Bruno Guimaraes and Ayyoub Bouaddi, which may give United the edge as Scott is a higher priority for the Red Devils than either of their two rivals.

Furthermore, he is the step-brother of Maya Le Tissier, the women’s captain in M16. “Her role in any pursuit may yet prove crucial,” the Daily Mail concludes.

Final Thoughts

A statistical analysis of Scott reveals he is one of the most underrated players in the Premier League, with his metrics on and off the ball putting him right alongside talents like Anderson and Guimaraes.

However, his attitude and work ethic are also said to be outstanding, having been described as an “absolute diamond” off the pitch by England youth coach, Ian Foster. Bristol City’s technical director, Brian Tinnion, echoes this view: “The best thing about him is his attitude. His attitude to play, the attitude to training and he was never one bit of bother from the minute he walked in the building until the minute we sold him to Bournemouth. He was the absolute dream young person to work with.’

Michael Carrick is understood to be a huge fan as well, having faced Scott for the Robins while manager of Middlesbrough. Led by sporting director Jason Wilcox, United have held talks to gauge the viability of a move. The fact this has led to growing confidence at Old Trafford that a deal can be struck suggests Scott is happy to join his step-sister in Manchester.

Featured image Justin Setterfield via Getty Images

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