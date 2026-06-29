Felix Nmecha’s transfer preference emerges amid Man United interest

Manchester United made Mateus Fernandes their priority target earlier this month after pulling out of the race for Elliot Anderson, who has now become the most expensive British player of all time.

However, even Fernandes is proving to be too expensive for INEOS, who are unwilling to spend more than £80 million to sign a midfielder from a Championship side.

In recent days, Felix Nmecha’s name has climbed up the club’s shortlist, with United’s director of recruitment, Christopher Vivell, reportedly in close contact with the player’s camp.

Felix Nmecha wants to return to Manchester

According to BILD, Borussia Dortmund midfielder Felix Nmecha has become one of the most sought-after players in Europe on the back of his excellent showings at the World Cup. He has a goal and an assist to his name in three group-stage matches.

Manchester United, Manchester City, Newcastle United, Bayern Munich, and Real Madrid are all closely monitoring the Germany international. Newcastle, in particular, view Nmecha as a potential replacement for Bruno Guimarães, who has attracted an offer from Arsenal.

However, the German publication claims United and City are the most appealing options for the 25-year-old.

Nmecha came through the youth ranks at City and made three senior appearances for the club before moving to Germany.

Thanks to his promising stints at VfL Wolfsburg and then Dortmund, the German midfielder has developed into one of the most well-rounded midfielders in the Bundesliga.

Borussia Dortmund want a record-breaking fee

The 6ft 3in midfielder is an exceptional athlete, who uses his imposing physique, technical ability and pace to progress the ball from one end to another.

Dortmund are well aware of the talent at their disposal and extended his contract until 2030 before the World Cup.

Felix Nmecha Bundesliga stats: 2025/26 Season

Appearances 29 Minutes per game 75 Touches 49.2 Key passes 0.7 Accurate passes 32.3 Interceptions 0.9 Tackles 1.3 Goals and assists 5

Source: Sofascore

As such, they are in a comfortable position. BILD suggests Dortmund do not want Nmecha suitors to even contact them if they are not willing to fork out as much as €120 million (£104m). Such a fee would make him United’s most expensive signing of all time.

Furthermore, an €80m release clause will become active in 2027 before dropping to €70m in 2028.

Featured image Alexander Hassenstein via Getty Images

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