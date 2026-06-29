Shea Charles: Man United face new threat for signature of youngster

Manchester United are on the lookout for midfield reinforcements this summer.

Targets

They have already agreed a fee with Atalanta for Brazilian midfielder Ederson. The deal is likely to be completed once Brazil return from the World Cup.

The Red Devils have also been locked in talks with West Ham United over Portuguese talent Mateus Fernandes, but there has so far been no agreement.

United are also said to be keen on Real Madrid star Aurelien Tchouameni, whose future in Spain looks increasingly dubious.

The Old Trafford side have also been regularly linked to signing a cheaper and younger midfield option, and one name that continues to pop up is Northern Ireland international Shea Charles.

Interest

Michael Carrick’s side have been linked with a move for the young midfielder, but face fierce competition for the 22-year-old.

Leeds United have been in active pursuit of the player and had a bid rejected earlier this month for him.

The Daily Mail suggests that Leeds have had two bids knocked back, with Southampton looking for something closer to £30 million to tempt them to sell.

Interestingly, United’s connection with Charles goes beyond interest in the player.

The Mail have reported that “Southampton have also had interest from Atalanta” who seek to replace Ederson, United’s sole signing of the summer to date.

The all-action midfielder played 44 times for Southampton in all competitions last season, scoring six goals.

One strike famously knocked Arsenal out of the FA Cup quarter-final.

Charles has already represented his national side 35 times in spite of his young age and showed his potential in a highly encouraging display versus World Cup favourites France in a pre-World Cup friendly.

Shea Charles 25/26 season stats

Games played Goals Assists Mins played 38 6 2 2469

Feature image Leila Coker via Getty Images

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