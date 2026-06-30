Crysencio Summerville: United now keen on West Ham winger

Manchester United’s long-running negotiations for West Ham United midfielder Mateus Fernandes ultimately proved fruitless.

While United remained firm on their stance of not overpaying, Tottenham Hotspur agreed to meet West Ham’s £85 million valuation. Fernandes has also accepted their more lucrative contract offer.

However, Jason Wilcox and company may return to east London to discuss the possibility of signing another West Ham United star.

Crysencio Summerville emerging as Manchester United’s top target

According to Sky Sports, Crysencio Summerville is emerging as a leading left-wing target for Manchester United.

It is understood that United continue to prioritise the midfield, but Summerville is also firmly on their radar.

The Netherlands suffered an early knockout stage exit at the hands of Morocco on Monday night, but Summerville was a standout player for his country, impressing with his electric pace and ball-striking.

“His future is set to come squarely into the spotlight now they are out – and United are one of a number of Premier League clubs who hold an interest,” the report states.

Recently, The Peoples Person relayed a report claiming the Red Devils see huge potential in the West Ham attacker and believe he is “someone that can explode if around better players and coaches.”

Crysencio Summerville transfer hinges on Marcus Rashford’s future

However, it is claimed that the situation regarding signing a new left-sided forward is “a fluid one” and dependent on what happens with Marcus Rashford.

Rashford is set to return to Carrington following his World Cup campaign with England.

Crysencio Summerville Stats: 2025/26 Season

Competition Appearances Goals Assists Yellow Cards Red Cards Minutes Played Premier League 31 5 4 6 - 2,484' FA Cup 3 2 1 1 - 231' EFL Cup - - - - - - Total 34 7 5 7 - 2,715'

The Englishman remains keen to rejoin Barcelona, who would be open to signing him on another loan. United, however, have “no interest in engaging in such a conversation.” He has other suitors as well.

It is thought Aston Villa’s Morgan Rogers is also a top target, but Villa do not want to sell him and his value is significant.

Featured image Julian Finney via Getty Images

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