Home » Dermot Mee: Manchester United veteran’s future explained

Dermot Mee: Manchester United veteran’s future explained

by Alex Browne
written by Alex Browne

Manchester United have a busy summer of ins and outs to manage.

Dermot Mee

Casemiro and Jadon Sancho are two big names who have left the club this summer on free transfers after the expiration of their contracts.

Dermot Mee’s contract is also expiring today, but there is hope the 23-year-old might stay.

United career

The Northern Irish goalkeeper has been on Manchester United’s youth books since 2015 and has been a part of the first-team set-up since 2021.

Mee has never made an appearance for the first team but has been on the bench for the senior squad.

He spent time on loan at clubs such as Trafford, Witton Albion and Altrincham.

Expected to stay

Mee’s current deal is due to run out today, but the Manchester Evening News has some positive news on his future.

The paper reports, “Manchester United still expect goalkeeper Dermot Mee to sign a contract extension, despite his current deal expiring today.”

The article adds that, “the 23-year-old is a free agent from tomorrow, but he has been offered a new deal to stay at Old Trafford and there is confidence at United that he will sign that contract offer to stay at the club.”

Flux in goalkeeping department

The signing of Senne Lammens last summer has made United’s goalkeeping department more settled, but the role of back-up keeper is still very much in the air.

Andre Onana will go out on loan again to Trabzonspor in Turkey, while Altay Bayindir is likely to leave the club this summer in search of regular game time.

Veteran Tom Heaton has signed an extension to stay as the third-choice keeper, but United have been linked to back-up keepers such as Sam Johnstone, Karl Darlow and Angus Gunn.

Nonetheless, in spite of Mee’s lack of game time, he “is considered a valuable squad presence at United and has become a regular part of the first-team goalkeeping group in training.”

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Alex is a huge Manchester United fan, inspired by greats of his homeland such as George Best, Harry Gregg and Norman Whiteside. Alex has a Master's degree from Queen's University Belfast and La Universitat Rovira i Virgili in Tarragona, Spain. Having lived in the country since 2011, Alex is The Peoples Person's Spanish football expert and is fluent in both Spanish and Catalan. He dreams of witnessing a United captain triumphantly hoisting the Premier League and Champions League trophy in the air once more.

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