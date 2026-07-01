Home » Man United’s Ethan Wheatley takes big step towards joining SC Cambuur

Man United’s Ethan Wheatley takes big step towards joining SC Cambuur

by Derick Kinoti
written by Derick Kinoti
Photo of Ethan Wheatley


Manchester United forward Ethan Wheatley has taken a significant step towards a potential summer move to Dutch club SC Cambuur.

Wheatley decision

United are facing a big decision on Wheatley’s future over the coming months, following a 2025/26 season in which he enjoyed loan spells at two different clubs.

After joining Northampton Town from United last summer, he needed a spell to adapt. However, once he found his rhythm, he became an indispensable figure for then-boss Kevin Nolan.

But United opted to recall Wheatley in January, much to the disappointment of Nolan, who did not shy away from making his displeasure known. It’s understood that United felt that Wheatley’s spell at Northampton was a successful one but felt he would develop better elsewhere.

The Red Devils sent him to Bradford City for the latter half of the campaign.

Wheatley drew a blank in all 12 of his outings and also missed out on selection for Bradford’s League One play-off semi-final ties against Bolton.

Earlier in June, a report covered by The Peoples Person relayed that Schalke, who will be playing in the Bundesliga next season after earning promotion, are keen on signing Wheatley. United have no desire to sanction a permanent sale and will only let him leave on another loan deal.

Now, Football Insider journalist Peter O’Rourke has revealed that Wheatley is attracting interest from another top-flight side, SC Cambuur.

Wheatley transfer latest

O’Rourke wrote on X, “Understand Manchester United forward Ethan Wheatley has held talks with newly promoted Eredivisie side SC Cambuur over a potential loan move.”

“Wheatley is keen on a development loan in Europe and SC Cambuur are keen to persuade him to join them.”

Should United deem SC Cambuur a suitable setting for Wheatley’s continued progression, the Eredivisie club’s desire to secure him on loan would represent a highly favourable outcome.

Wheatley’s contract at Old Trafford expires in 2028.

Featured image Pete Norton via Getty Images

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Derick Kinoti is a football writer at The Peoples Person who has covered Manchester United and the Premier League extensively for years. His work blends sharp analysis, tactical insight, and engaging storytelling that resonates with fans around the world. Derick has gained valuable experience in football journalism, developing strong expertise in SEO writing, digital content creation, and social media engagement. A tech enthusiast with a Computer Science degree from the University of Nairobi, he ultimately swapped code for football commentary, bringing an analytical, detail-oriented approach to his writing. Derick is convinced Wayne Rooney is the true GOAT and won’t hear otherwise!

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