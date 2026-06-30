Marcus Rashford and Man United both want the same thing



It has been clear for some time now that the future of Marcus Rashford lies far away from Manchester United, despite Barcelona opting out of their buy option recently.

It came as a genuine surprise when news emerged of a possible reconciliation between the England international and the Red Devils, with Michael Carrick open to welcoming back the academy graduate.

Statistically, it would not be the worst decision. The Mancunian registered 14 goals and as many assists last season en route to winning the La Liga title with the Catalans.

He has also started the World Cup in decent fashion, scoring once while impressing more than Anthony Gordon down the left flank.

Why Marcus Rashford returning to United is not happening

With the 20-time English league champions looking to strengthen down the left wing, INEOS could possibly save millions if they reintegrate the 28-year-old back into the squad.

However, his £325,000-a-week salary is something United are desperate to get rid of, and this ploy seems a genuine attempt at trying to send a message to suitors rather than a sporting decision.

If United openly hawk around the Englishman, not too many clubs would pay the £40 million asking price. But were the Old Trafford side to include the forward in their plans, teams might be forced to pay up if they genuinely want him.

The Daily Mail‘s Chris Wheeler suggested as much, claiming that both United and Marcus Rashford would prefer their paths do not cross again.

United’s real stance revealed

“The prospect of Marcus Rashford playing for Manchester United again is 100% a genuine one, yet both the club and player would rather it didn’t come to that.

“It is becoming a marriage of inconvenience. The club would rather move him on due to his enormous wages, and Rashford would rather be somewhere else.”

Teams like Aston Villa and Bayern Munich are interested in the former United No. 10 but not at his current wages.

Barcelona want another loan, possibly with a buy obligation this time around. It will be interesting to see where Marcus Rashford lands up eventually and for how much.

United are eyeing Crysencio Summerville to fix their left wing, but a sale needs to be agreed before an offer for the Dutchman can go in.

Feature image Michael Regan via Getty Images

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