Alexis Vossah: Man United establish contact over Toulouse midfield gem



Alexis Vossah could be the next exciting talent INEOS bring to Manchester United, if one report from France is accurate.

It is the worst-kept secret that the Red Devils’ biggest agenda this summer was to bolster their engine room.

However, that has proven tricky. Aside from signing long-term target Ederson, moves for other top targets have stalled.

Elliot Anderson and Mateus Fernandes, who ideally should have been the other two midfield signings, have signed for rivals.

Now the 20-time English champions have to be smarter about who they target.

They must look at lesser-known options, and one of them, according to Fussball Europa, is Alexis Vossah.

Toulouse’s Alexis Vossah eyed

Vossah was one of Ligue 1’s breakout stars last season, with the 18-year-old making an impressive 23 appearances for the French side.

A defensive midfielder who can also play as a centre-back, the teenager is as exciting as they come. Many have been impressed by his ability to find passes and strike the ball cleanly with either foot.

He still has a lot to learn, but he is a player teams will be willing to take a chance on.

Last summer, Chelsea tried to sign him, but saw their €8 million (£6.8 million) offer rejected.

The Blues are not back for him this summer; instead, “Crystal Palace and Manchester United are in contact with Vossah’s representatives to stay informed about his progress.”

Hefty price tag set

Toulouse are aware of the gem they have on their hands, and protected by the fact that the midfielder’s deal does not expire until 2028, they will only let Vossah go for €25 million (£21.4 million).

For an inexperienced teenager, that is a lot to ask. But if INEOS believe in the young midfielder as they did Leny Yoro, they might yet opt to commit.

Featured image Carl Recine via Getty Images

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