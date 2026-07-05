Rafael Leao: Spurs’ plot to hijack deal for Man United target explained

Manchester United face losing another target to Tottenham Hotspur as the North London club plans a move to sign Rafael Leao, according to a new report.

San Siro Sayonara

Despite Leao’s contract at the San Siro containing a release clause worth €175 million, AC Milan are open to the 27-year-old forward leaving this summer for a fee in the region of €50-60m (£43-50m).

There were reports of issues with behaviour and professionalism last season, with the Portugal international, currently on duty at the World Cup, understood to have clashed with the former manager, Massimiliano Allegri. And while the Italian tactician has departed to join rivals Napoli, his replacement – Ruben Amorim – remains supportive of Milan’s decision to sell Leao.

Rafael Leao Stats: 2025/26 Season

Competition Appearances Goals Assists Yellow Cards Red Cards Minutes Played Serie A 29 9 3 5 - 1,861' Italy Cup 2 1 - - - 107' Supercoppa Italiana - - - - - - Total 31 10 3 5 - 1,968'

TEAMtalk reveals Amorim, who was sacked by United in January, has “sanctioned the player’s departure as he begins reshaping the Rossoneri squad ahead of the new campaign.”

In many ways, Leao and Marcus Rashford are comparable players, with similar strengths and weaknesses, who operate best in the same position. On their day, either is capable of destroying the opposition defence, with Zlatan Ibrahimovic hailing Leao as “magical”.

However, in Amorim’s 3-4-2-1 system, a left winger who likes to cut inside on his stronger foot is a poor fit, particularly if they do not work hard out of possession. As he proved with Rashford, the former Sporting CP manager has no time for passengers, regardless of their talents.

United have been strongly linked with a move for a new left-sided attacker this summer, as INEOS look, ironically, to replace Rashford. The England international failed to seal a permanent move to Barcelona after the Catalan club opted to sign Anthony Gordon over him.

Leao considers a move to the Premier League a “dream”, citing United specifically as a club he follows. However, the Red Devils are yet to match this interest, as are Arsenal and Manchester City, despite the player’s representatives having made contact with each club last month.

Spurs enter the race

This reluctance to advance a deal has allowed Tottenham Hotspur to storm into the race, with Roberto De Zerbi keen to add a left winger to his forward line. Despite around £185 million already being spent on Sandro Tonali and Mateus Fernandes – beating out Manchester United in the process – the Lilywhites are showing no signs of slowing down.

“Spurs remain in the market for a left-sided attacker and, while talks have continued over Manchester City’s Savinho, TEAMtalk understands Leao has emerged as another high-profile option under serious consideration,” the report states.

“The Portuguese international’s profile, experience and ability to change games have made him an attractive candidate as De Zerbi looks to add proven quality to his frontline. TEAMtalk understands Tottenham’s hierarchy are showing a real commitment to De Zerbi and the project he is building.”

Alongside Arsenal and FC Barcelona, United are understood to be “continuing to monitor developments” in Milan, suggesting a pursuit may yet be launched. If Leao is available at an even cheaper price late in the window, or perhaps a loan with an option to buy, INEOS may see him as a market opportunity worth taking the risk for.

However, Spurs may strike first, removing another target from United’s wish list. Leao is said to be “attracted by the prospect of a move to the Premier League and would seriously consider joining Spurs should a deal become possible.”

Featured images Marco Luzzani via Getty Images

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