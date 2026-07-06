Aurelien Tchouameni: Mourinho pours cold water on United’s dreams



Manchester United’s chances of landing their dream midfielder to replace Casemiro are fading fast.

The Red Devils have already been priced out of moves for Elliot Anderson, Sandro Tonali and Mateus Fernandes. As things stand, signing Alex Scott might also prove difficult.

This is why INEOS are now exploring the market outside the Premier League, where Aurelien Tchouameni ticks all the boxes.

However, his wages and asking price are a concern for INEOS, with Chelsea’s entry into the race further complicating matters.

United trying hard for their dream midfield target

Despite this, TEAMtalk have claimed that the 20-time English league champions have kept contact with the Frenchman‘s representatives, hoping for an opportunity to open up.

Former United boss Jose Mourinho, who recently took over at Real Madrid, has taken that decision out of United’s hands.

The Portuguese boss has told the 26-year-old that he sees him as a key cog in the project and is willing to build the team around him.

That should dispel all the rumours surrounding the former Monaco ace’s future, and will be a big blow to United’s aspirations.

Mourinho has special plans for Aurelien Tchouameni

“Aurelien Tchouameni is now expected to remain at Real Madrid, with new head coach Jose Mourinho making it clear the France international will be given the opportunity to establish himself as a guaranteed starter next season, despite interest from Manchester United and Liverpool, TEAMtalk understands.

“Mourinho is understood to have informed the club that he wants to build around the 26-year-old and finally give him the consistent run of starts he has been searching for at Estadio Bernabeu.

“TEAMtalk understands that news will come as a major disappointment to both Liverpool and Manchester United. Sources have confirmed that both Premier League clubs have remained in contact with Tchouameni’s representatives throughout the summer and have been kept fully informed of developments surrounding his future.

“Both Premier League clubs were prepared to explore a move had Madrid indicated they were willing to sell. However, that scenario now appears increasingly unlikely.”

INEOS must pivot to new targets fast

That might not be the end of the road for United, with the likes of Ayyoub Bouaddi and Johan Manzambi on their radar as well, along with a few new Premier League-proven names like Tyler Adams, Sander Berge, and Andrey Santos.

Fans have been left disappointed with INEOS’ dilly-dallying approach so far and are eagerly waiting for some good news on the transfer front. Hopefully, United’s co-owners ramp up the pace in the coming days.

Feature image Denis Doyle via Getty Images

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