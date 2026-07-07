Aurelien Tchouameni sent clear message by United



Manchester United seem to have realised the hard way that their best chance of signing the ideal successor to Casemiro is to look beyond the Premier League.

So far, the Red Devils have missed out on Elliot Anderson, Sandro Tonali and Mateus Fernandes, and a deal for Alex Scott could be heading towards the same conclusion.

This has prompted INEOS to change their policy of signing only Premier League-proven players, with the likes of Ayyoub Bouaddi, Johan Manzambi, Felix Nmecha, and Aurelien Tchouameni among the names being considered.

It is the France international who is considered United’s dream target, and as per recent reports, the 20-time English league champions are ramping up their interest in the 26-year-old.

Aurelien Tchouameni is United’s dream target

Former United boss Jose Mourinho will take the final call on the Frenchman’s future, but the Old Trafford side must overcome one major obstacle even if they receive the green light from Los Blancos.

According to Fabrizio Romano, there is no way United will agree to pay Aurélien Tchouaméni’s current wages, something they have already informed the defensive midfielder’s camp.

“Manchester United made it clear to Aurélien Tchouaméni’s camp that the only way he can join United is by accepting a different salary than he earns at Real Madrid.

“Another issue is that United have yet to receive the green light from Real Madrid to begin negotiations.”

United send clear message to Aurelien Tchouameni

The former AS Monaco star currently earns in the region of €300,577 per week including bonuses (via Capology) and INEOS are keen to trim their bloated wage bill.

Whether Aurelien Tchouameni will agree to such a proposal remains to be seen. United have already faced disappointment when choosing not to pay big money for the right targets.

This could be a risky policy, especially with Chelsea lurking with intent in the background. If United want the best players, it is obvious that they will have to overpay in this inflated market.

Tyler Adams and Sander Berge are some of the low-cost alternatives that INEOS could pursue, and while the duo have starred at the World Cup, fans might not be too enthused with such names.

Feature image Jose Manuel Alvarez Rey via Getty Images

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