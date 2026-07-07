JJ Gabriel: 15 year old one of 16 youngsters in United’s pre-season squad

Manchester United had an impressive ending to the season last year.

Strong finish to season

On the one hand, exiting both cups at the first stage and having no European football was disappointing for a club of this giant stature.

On the other hand, once Michael Carrick took the reins, the club’s form dramatically improved and they secured Champions League football with an impressive third-place finish.

The run from January to May also saw massively important victories over some of the best teams in the league, boosting fans’ confidence.

Pre-season thoughts

The summer so far has been occupied by the World Cup, with numerous Manchester United stars involved in the action.

At the time of writing, Kobbie Mainoo, Marcus Rashford, Lisandro Martinez, Noussair Mazraoui and Senne Lammens remain the only Manchester United players left in the competition. Nonetheless, it is easy to forget that Manchester United’s first pre-season match kicks off in just 11 days against Wrexham.

The Manchester Evening News reports that, “Manchester United players will return to Carrington on Thursday as Michael Carrick welcomes back his squad for his first pre-season as the club’s head coach.”

Stars who will begin pre-season

Harry Maguire and Luke Shaw were high-profile omissions from Thomas Tuchel’s England squad, but that means both will return for the first day of Manchester United’s pre-season.

Mason Mount also missed out, while Leny Yoro was not called up to the French squad, nor was Joshua Zirkzee for the Netherlands. Patrick Dorgu, Benjamin Sesko and Bryan Mbeumo’s nations all did not qualify, so they will also be available for all of Manchester United’s pre-season.

Tyler Fletcher and Altay Bayindir both went to the World Cup, but their respective nations fell at the group stage, so they will be back to pre-season earlier.

Youngsters

The paper explains that, “fifteen-year-old JJ Gabriel is the player everyone wants to see this summer, but young striker Chido Obi is also likely to get a look-in, as is winger Shea Lacey, who now trains regularly with the seniors.”

What’s more, “the lack of options in midfield also creates an opportunity for Jack Fletcher, Jack Moorhouse and Jim Thwaites. Toby Collyer will also be involved but is set for another loan at some point this summer.”

Jacob Devaney, Radek Vitek, Harry Amass and Diego Leon should also get the opportunity to impress Carrick as he puts his side under the microscope this pre-season.

Sekou Kone is also listed but there have been reports that he will continue his loan spell with FC Lausanne-Sport next season.

See below for a full list of the players expected back at Carrington this week.

Squad:

Goalkeepers: Tom Heaton, Dermot Mee, Radek Vitek, Elyh Harrison

Defenders: Jaydan Kamason, Habeeb Ogunneye, Harry Maguire, Leny Yoro, Tyler Fredricson, Ayden Heaven, Luke Shaw, Harry Amass, Diego Leon

Midfielders: Dan Gore, Jacob Devaney, Jack Fletcher, Toby Collyer, Mason Mount

Forwards: Bryan Mbeumo, Shea Lacey, Joshua Zirkzee, Chido Obi, JJ Gabriel, Ethan Wheatley, Benjamin Sesko

Featured image Alex Livesey via Getty Images

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