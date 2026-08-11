David Raum: Man United have spoken with German left-back who has an attractive price tag



Manchester United’s attempts at signing a left-back who can eventually succeed Luke Shaw has not exactly gone according to plan.

The Englishman did start every Premier League game all season, but considering his poor injury record, INEOS are right to think about the future.

Surprisingly, Harry Amass has been deemed to be not good enough, with the Red Devils scouring the market for the ideal replacement.

Newcastle’s Lewis Hall is seen as the dream recruit, and while the England international remains keen to join, the Magpies are in no mood to let go of their left-back.

David Raum emerges as an alternative option

As a result, INEOS have been forced to look at alternatives, both within the Premier League and across Europe.

RB Leipzig’s David Raum is one name that has emerged as an option, with the German’s current deal expiring next year.

The 28-year-old has a release clause of around £34 million, but given his contract situation, the 20-time English league champions feel a deal is doable for less than £30 million.

Interestingly, TEAMtalk have revealed that the Germany international has spoken to United in the past, and is even open to competing with Shaw for a first team spot.

Attractive price tag

“One name already high on their list is RB Leipzig’s David Raum, with TEAMtalk having revealed earlier this year that the Germany international is admired by United.

“The 28-year-old is considered an attractive option given his contract situation. Raum has less than 12 months remaining on his current deal and, although he has a release clause of around £34million.

“Intermediaries believe a deal below £30million could potentially be negotiated if no new contract is put in place.

“We understand Raum has previously spoken with United. Crucially, we can confirm he would be happy with the prospect of moving to Old Trafford and competing with Luke Shaw for a place in the squad.”

David Raum has a great understanding with Sesko

INEOS prefer to sign Premier League-proven talents and usually prefer signing players below the age of 26. Youri Tielemans is an exception, but his exploits in England made it a no-brainer.

Whether United will proceed with David Raum depends on their pursuit of Hall. Should Newcastle’s adamant stance not change, the German defender might end up becoming the go-to option owing to his attractive price.

Incidentally, Christopher Vivell knows him well, while Benjamin Sesko had built up a solid partnership with the left-back during his time in the Bundesliga. These could be attractive points to consider.

Feature image Maja Hitij via Getty Images

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