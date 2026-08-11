Man United plotting bid for Lewis-Skelly but there are two obstacles

Manchester United have consistently turned away from their preferred targets whenever they have been met with exorbitant price tags this summer.

However, with less than two weeks remaining before the Premier League season kicks off, INEOS find themselves in a tricky situation, having made only two major signings.

They face a similar obstacle in their pursuit of a left-back.

Manchester United willing to move for Myles Lewis-Skelly

It has been widely reported that Arsenal left-back Myles Lewis-Skelly has been offered to Manchester United, with Arsenal thought to be open to parting ways with their academy product after signing Bruno Guimarães.

According to The Sun, United are “plotting a shock bid” for Lewis-Skelly but consider his valuation to be too high.

Arsenal are understood to be open to offers of around £60 million for their technically gifted talent.

United’s priority target for the left-back role remains Lewis Hall, but they would “settle” for Lewis-Skelly amid difficulties prising the Newcastle United star away.

The Red Devils are also in the market for a third midfielder and Lewis-Skelly is capable of playing as a defensive midfielder.

More complications than just money

Lewis-Skelly is available for transfer, but any move for the 19-year-old could allegedly be complicated as “a number of agents are attempting to help facilitate a deal.”

The Arsenal defender is represented by his mother, Marcia.

United have reportedly tracked Lewis-Skelly for several months but have considered Hall to be the more attractive option.

Given Arsenal’s asking price and agent-related concerns, United may continue to chase their number one target, Hall, who is thought to be keen on moving to Old Trafford.

The Peoples Person Reliability Assessment

Overall credibility: 5/10

Why?

✅ United’s interest widely reported

✅ The player fits United’s tactical profile

⚠️ Story from an outlet with a hit-and-miss record

TPP view

We believe United’s interest is genuine, but any suggestion of a move might be a stretch.

Featured image Clive Mason via Getty Images

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