Manu Kone: How United could hamper Aston Villa’s midfield plans

Manchester United raised a few eyebrows at the start of the week by securing the services of Youri Tielemans.

Tielemans was by far Belgium’s best midfielder at the World Cup. The 29-year-old also enjoyed a strong campaign with Aston Villa, helping them end their 44-year wait for a European trophy.

It is believed Villa had no desire to part ways with Tielemans, but United triggered his release clause, thought to be set at £35 million.

Manchester United to battle Aston Villa for Manu Kone

Youri Tielemans has reportedly completed his medical and will sign his Manchester United contract today, reported to be valid until June 2031. The Belgian is all set to become the club’s second midfield signing after Andrey Santos.

According to ASRomaLive.it, the two arrivals will not stop United from signing another midfielder.

The Italian outlet claims that the Premier League giants are not ruling out signing Manu Kone, who has emerged as one of France’s most important players at the World Cup. The Red Devils have supposedly already enquired about the Frenchman.

The report further states that Aston Villa have also entered the race for Kone after Amadou Onana suffered a serious injury at the World Cup.

It is believed Villa have made a concrete approach to understand Kone’s situation and Roma’s potential demands. The Serie A outfit will reportedly not sell the 25-year-old for a fee less than €60m (£51.2m).

Manu Kone waiting for Premier League move

“A real auction is about to break out in the Premier League for the French midfielder,” the report adds.

It is understood Atletico Madrid tried to sign Kone before the World Cup but the player turned down their approach in order to wait for a call from the Premier League and “his strategy seems to have paid off.”

Earlier this year, The Peoples Person relayed a report claiming Kone is “very keen” on sealing a move to Old Trafford.

His profile, a physical duel-winner and ground eater, would be ideal for United given they need “want somebody with legs” in the middle of the park.

Featured image Paolo Bruno via Getty Images

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