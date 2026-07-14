Crysencio Summerville: Why Al-Hilal threaten Man United’s move for West Ham star

Manchester United’s pursuit of Crysencio Summerville is under threat as Saudi Pro League side Al-Hilal have entered the race for the West Ham United winger, according to a new report.

No.1 Target

With the valuations of their leading candidates for the left wing, Yan Diomande and Morgan Rogers, reaching in excess of £100 million, Manchester United have focused on Summerville as their “No.1 target” this summer.

The 24-year-old Netherlands international, who impressed at the World Cup with two goals and two assists in four games for Ronald Koeman’s side, enjoyed a positive season for West Ham, despite the Hammers being unable to avoid relegation.

Possessing dizzying dribbling skills and outstanding acceleration, the “incredible” Rotterdam native is a dual threat, capable of going inside or outside, and is equally comfortable on both wings. This versatility will be attractive to the hierarchy at Old Trafford.

West Ham are demanding £50 million to sanction a departure. The East London club proved they are resolute negotiators in United’s protracted pursuit of Mateus Fernandes, which ultimately ended in Tottenham Hotspur hijacking the deal by paying the full £85 million asking price.

The Red Devils are wary of Tottenham Hotspur doing the same with Summerville, as Roberto De Zerbi wants more variety in his forward line. Chelsea and Liverpool have also been credited as suitors, while European champions Paris Saint-Germain expressed interest last month.

But it could be a blockbuster offer from the Middle East which gets the green light from West Ham before United are able to act – for two key reasons.

Key target for Al-Hilal

Paddy Keogh (Attacking Football) reveals Al-Hilal have made Summerville a “key target” this summer. The Blue Waves, who finished third in the Saudi Pro League last season, want to replace Brazilian winger Malcom – with the flying Dutchman their first-choice option.

Al-Hilal are “pushing” to strike a deal, with their financial backing making a £50 million offer easy to table. Keogh confirms West Ham are “open to a sale” if their asking price is met, offering a mirror to the situation with Fernandes.

Interestingly, Fulham are also said to be in the hunt, though the Cottagers do not pose the same type of threat to United, particularly as a report relayed by The Peoples Person revealed Summerville is prioritising a switch to Old Trafford.

However, if the Red Devils are not willing to meet the £50 million threshold, Al-Hilal could steal a march on them, as Tottenham Hotspur did for Fernandes. INEOS have already opened talks with West Ham, though the hierarchy are understood to want to sell Marcus Rashford to free up funds.

The market for the 28-year-old England international is proving sparse, however, while his continued participation in the World Cup with the Three Lions is a further obstacle. This delay could prove costly if Al-Hilal get the green light from West Ham and a payday is offered to Summerville which blows anything he would earn in Europe out of the water.

Featured image Julian Finney via Getty Images

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