Scholes and Butt issue immediate verdict on Youri Tielemans signing



Manchester United legends Paul Scholes and Nicky Butt have shared their reactions to the club’s imminent signing of Youri Tielemans.

Agreement reached

On Monday, David Ornstein of The Athletic revealed that United were in advanced talks to sign Tielemans from Premier League rivals Aston Villa.

Having missed out on the likes of Elliot Anderson and Mateus Fernandes, United turned their attention towards alternative targets such as Andrey Santos and Tielemans.

Santos’ arrival has been confirmed by United, while Tielemans is set to have his medical within the next 24 hours.

It’s understood that Villa were reluctant to let Tielemans leave but they were powerless after United triggered his release clause and the player expressed a desire to move to Old Trafford.

A technically skilled midfielder who is also strong defensively, Tielemans also boasts significant Premier League experience. Speaking on The Good, The Bad & The Football podcast, Scholes and Butt agreed that the Belgium international represents shrewd business.

Scholes and Butt agree

Butt said, “I think he’s a very, very good footballer me. If you look at the £35m for him, that’s a phenomenal signing.”

“Well done to the recruitment team because they’ve needed to get a rocket on and they have, haven’t they? I know it’s difficult with the tournament going on.”

Scholes quipped in and remarked, “Still need two [midfielders] in there.”

Butt continued, “We’re trying to build a squad and not just the starting 11. If you want to compete in all four competitions that we’re in this year, you have to build a squad and he is phenomenal.”

Scholes then further noted, “That’s why I’m saying they still might need more. I can’t see Tielemans and Kobbie Mainoo playing together.”

“No. They still need someone in there and whether that’s the Santos kid…”

“But Tielemans brings great experience. Really good player and he knows the Premier League. He is a very, very good player.”

The news that Tielemans is going to Man United breaks just before the pod… So Scholes & Butt react! 👀 pic.twitter.com/yncsMyk6Zv — The Good, The Bad & The Football (@goodbadftblpod) July 13, 2026

Meanwhile, United are next in action on Saturday when they face Wrexham in their first pre-season clash.

Featured image Alex Grimm via Getty Images

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