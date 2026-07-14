Crysencio Summerville: AS Roma could pip United in the race



Manchester United will need to accelerate their plans to add a new left-winger if they are to acquire their top target this summer.

With Manchester United head coach Ruben Amorim letting go of all of United’s left wingers, Michael Carrick had to make do with makeshift options when he took over from the Portuguese.

His ploy of utilising Matheus Cunha and Patrick Dorgu out wide paid handsome dividends, with INEOS even contemplating shifting the Dane to a more attacking role from the coming season.

However, the head coach has managed to instil some sense into United’s co-owners, who will now try to find a specialist option in the market.

United want to sign Crysencio Summerville

Reintegrating Marcus Rashford into the fold could save INEOS millions, but both parties would prefer to go their separate ways after what transpired two seasons ago.

The Mancunian’s sale will count as pure profit, and the Red Devils plan to utilise that money to try to bring in Crysencio Summerville from West Ham.

Despite the Hammers’ relegation, it has not been easy negotiating with the London team, as United saw when they failed in their pursuit of Mateus Fernandes.

The Old Trafford side will be keen to avoid a similar scenario playing out, but interest in the Dutchman is rising by the minute.

AS Roma looking to pip United in the race for Crysencio Summerville

Following his exploits in the World Cup with the Netherlands, the 24-year-old is being eyed by multiple English sides, with Serie A giants AS Roma now entering the picture.

According to Gianluca Di Marzio, the Giallorossi are preparing to make their move for Crysencio Summerville.

“Roma are making moves for Crysencio Summerville. The West Ham winger has always been popular with the club, and they’re making an attempt to sign him.

“The winger is fresh off a World Cup appearance with the Netherlands, where he scored two goals and provided two assists in four games.”

There is no mention of a fee, but the Italian side might struggle to pay the Dutchman’s wages. However, the longer United dilly-dally, the greater the chance of them missing out. The ball is now in INEOS’ court.

Feature image Julian Finney via Getty Images

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