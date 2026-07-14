Fabrizio Romano drops big update on Youri Tielemans to Man United



Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has provided a major update on Youri Tielemans’ move to Manchester United as an official announcement nears.

Agreement reached

On Monday, David Ornstein of The Athletic dropped the news that United were in advanced talks to seal a deal for Tielemans.

This came off the back of United pulling out of a deal to sign Ederson from Atalanta. They’d actually agreed a deal with the Serie A club, but Michael Carrick’s lot ended up walking away after something cropped up in his medical.

United triggered Tielemans’ £35m release clause. It’s understood that Villa had no desire to part ways with the 29-year-old and launched efforts to keep him, including handing the player a new deal. However, this did not bear fruit as he made it clear that he wanted to make the step up to United.

Tielemans, who boasts significant Premier League experience and is one of the division’s most technically gifted players, is poised to put pen to paper on a five-year contract.

It was said that Tielemans was due to have his medical soon and now Romano has provided the green light, confirming that the Belgian came through the checks with no problems.

Tielemans update

The Italian journalist wrote on X, “Youri Tielemans has completed his medical and signs today at Man United.”

“Understand the agreement will be valid until June 2031, five years. Done and sealed.”

🚨🇧🇪 Youri Tielemans has completed his medical and signs today at Man United. Understand the agreement will be valid until June 2031, five years. Done and sealed. pic.twitter.com/BUanIRheKv — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 14, 2026

Samuel Luckhurst of The Sun further notes, “Tielemans actually started the bulk of his medical on Monday at a Cheshire hospital, where he spent five hours.”

“Manchester United said at opening of new training complex medicals could be completed entirely on premises but speed of Tielemans deal believed to have led to off-site switch.”

Tielemans actually started the bulk of his medical on Monday at a Cheshire hospital, where he spent five hours. #mufc said at opening of new training complex medicals could be completed entirely on premises but speed of Tielemans deal believed to have led to off-site switch. — Samuel Luckhurst (@samuelluckhurst) July 14, 2026

United look set to officially unveil Tielemans as their second midfield acquisition, with Andrey Santos having already joined from Chelsea.

It’s believed that the Red Devils want to sign at least one other midfielder before turning their attention to other positions.

Featured image Alex Grimm via Getty Images

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