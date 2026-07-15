Andrey Santos: Man United’s new star shows off skills in training video

Manchester United’s summer did not get off to the best start, with numerous top midfield targets moving to other clubs.

Despite months and weeks of links to players such as Elliot Anderson, Sandro Tonali, Aurélien Tchouaméni and Mateus Fernandes, none arrived at Old Trafford.

This was also compounded by the fact that the one player they could agree a deal for, Ederson, failed a medical and the club cancelled the deal with Atalanta.

Positive week

There has been a much more positive week, though, for United as they have wrapped up the signings of Andrey Santos, Karl Darlow and Youri Tielemans.

The Brazilian Santos was the first signing of the summer and has spoken of his excitement to play for the club.

Luckily, fans will not have to wait too long to see the player in action, as he did not go to the World Cup and has been working in pre-season with the club since the start of this week.

Footage of training

The club has also released some footage of United’s new midfielder being put through his paces at Carrington.

The 22-year-old can be seen beaming from ear to ear whilst playing on a sun-drenched Carrington pitch.

The video shows the versatile midfielder completing some passing drills and turning with the ball.

Andrey is up and running 🔥 pic.twitter.com/ULQDSK3JEO — Manchester United (@ManUtd) July 14, 2026

Fans will be excited about United’s newest recruit for numerous reasons.

Santos knows the pressure of playing at a big club, having represented Chelsea in the Champions League, and he should be able to adapt much quicker to United, having regularly played in the Premier League.

What’s more, Santos will raise the passing quality and technical level of the midfield, alongside fellow new signing Tielemans.

The Premier League website also characterises the player as “an effective ball winner” and someone who “excels” in winning ground duels.

Andrey Santos Stats: 2025/26

Competition Appearances Starts Goals Assists Yellow Cards Red Cards Minutes Played Premier League 27 13 1 - 4 - 1,255' UEFA Champions League 6 3 - 2 2 - 306' EFL Cup 5 5 1 2 1 - 435' FA Cup 5 4 1 - 1 - 414' Total 43 25 3 4 8 - 2,410'

Featured image Shaun Botterill via Getty Images

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