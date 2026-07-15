Kobbie Mainoo: Man United star’s feelings on World Cup outlined

Manchester United’s Kobbie Mainoo has faced numerous challenges over the past two years.

Difficult times

After his fairytale breakout season in 2023/2024, he spent a significant amount of time injured during the following season and fell out of favour when Ruben Amorim replaced Erik ten Hag as head coach in November 2024.

Mainoo was often left on the bench and struggled to get any meaningful gametime under the Portuguese manager.

The midfielder was so unhappy with the situation that he was open to joining Italian side SSC Napoli on loan.

When Michael Carrick replaced Amorim as head coach in January of this year, Mainoo was immediately reinstated into the line-up and United’s form improved, allowing them to finish third in the league.

England problems

As a result, he was called up to the England squad under Thomas Tuchel for the World Cup. However, despite England reaching the semi-final, Mainoo has not played a single minute in competitive action.

Sky Sports report that, “Kobbie Mainoo has cut a pretty forlorn-looking figure at this World Cup.”

The outlet also states that, “he is one of only three outfield players who has not featured at all in the tournament. Ivan Toney and Trevoh Chalobah are the others, and they probably better understand their lot.”

Sky Sports state that for every one of England’s matches he has been the first to leave the dressing room and the first onto the team bus.

They characterise his mood as “an air of disappointment and, it seems, some disillusionment.”

The news outlet have also claimed that he has often been seen walking alone and looking “a little lost” at the World Cup.

Despite Declan Rice having to be substituted in the second half against Norway, Tuchel still chose to play Eberechi Eze and Reece James out of position, much to the disbelief of United fans.

Mainoo will hope to have a chance to make his case in tonight’s blockbuster semi-final against Argentina, but there is little to suggest he will suddenly earn Tuchel’s trust in a game of such magnitude.

Kobbie Mainoo Stats: 2025/26 Season

Competition Appearances Starts Goals Assists Yellow Cards Red Cards Minutes Played Premier League 28 16 1 2 2 - 1,654' EFL Cup 1 1 - 1 - - 90' FA Cup 1 1 - - 1 - 62' Total 30 18 1 3 3 - 1,806'

Featured image by Molly Darlington/Getty Images

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