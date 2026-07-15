Home » Kobbie Mainoo: Man United star’s feelings on World Cup outlined

Kobbie Mainoo: Man United star’s feelings on World Cup outlined

by Alex Browne
written by Alex Browne
Picture of Mainoo

Manchester United’s Kobbie Mainoo has faced numerous challenges over the past two years.

Difficult times

After his fairytale breakout season in 2023/2024, he spent a significant amount of time injured during the following season and fell out of favour when Ruben Amorim replaced Erik ten Hag as head coach in November 2024.

Mainoo was often left on the bench and struggled to get any meaningful gametime under the Portuguese manager.

The midfielder was so unhappy with the situation that he was open to joining Italian side SSC Napoli on loan.

When Michael Carrick replaced Amorim as head coach in January of this year, Mainoo was immediately reinstated into the line-up and United’s form improved, allowing them to finish third in the league.

England problems

As a result, he was called up to the England squad under Thomas Tuchel for the World Cup. However, despite England reaching the semi-final, Mainoo has not played a single minute in competitive action.

Sky Sports report that, “Kobbie Mainoo has cut a pretty forlorn-looking figure at this World Cup.”

The outlet also states that, “he is one of only three outfield players who has not featured at all in the tournament. Ivan Toney and Trevoh Chalobah are the others, and they probably better understand their lot.”

Sky Sports state that for every one of England’s matches he has been the first to leave the dressing room and the first onto the team bus.

They characterise his mood as “an air of disappointment and, it seems, some disillusionment.”

The news outlet have also claimed that he has often been seen walking alone and looking “a little lost” at the World Cup.

Despite Declan Rice having to be substituted in the second half against Norway, Tuchel still chose to play Eberechi Eze and Reece James out of position, much to the disbelief of United fans.

Mainoo will hope to have a chance to make his case in tonight’s blockbuster semi-final against Argentina, but there is little to suggest he will suddenly earn Tuchel’s trust in a game of such magnitude.

Kobbie Mainoo Stats: 2025/26 Season

CompetitionAppearancesStartsGoalsAssistsYellow CardsRed CardsMinutes Played
Premier League2816122-1,654'
EFL Cup11-1--90'
FA Cup11--1-62'
Total3018133-1,806'

Featured image by Molly Darlington/Getty Images

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Alex is a huge Manchester United fan, inspired by greats of his homeland such as George Best, Harry Gregg and Norman Whiteside. Alex has a Master's degree from Queen's University Belfast and La Universitat Rovira i Virgili in Tarragona, Spain. Having lived in the country since 2011, Alex is The Peoples Person's Spanish football expert and is fluent in both Spanish and Catalan. He dreams of witnessing a United captain triumphantly hoisting the Premier League and Champions League trophy in the air once more.

1 comment

Anonymous 15/07/2026 - 10:06

My wish is that Mainoo does not get discouraged by this kind of treatment.He is without doubt a midfield genius and I cannot wait to watch him commanding United midfield this coming season.

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