Kobbie Mainoo shows true colours with class act ahead of England vs. Argentina



Manchester United midfielder Kobbie Mainoo has come through for an England fan ahead of the World Cup semi-final clash against Argentina.

Frustrated

As England prepare to face Argentina later on Wednesday, Mainoo’s wait for minutes in the World Cup remains ongoing.

He enjoyed a superb second half of the season following Ruben Amorim’s dismissal and Michael Carrick’s appointment as head coach.

Cast aside under Amorim, one of Carrick’s first decisions was to immediately restore Mainoo to the first team. It paid dividends. The Carrington academy graduate played a key role, helping United finish third and secure Champions League football after a two-year absence.

Mainoo was called up to England by Thomas Tuchel but he has not come off the bench even once.

He, alongside Saudi Pro League-based striker Ivan Toney and late call-up Trevoh Chalobah, are the only outfield player who have not featured for the Three Lions.

Tuchel made the decision to deploy Reece James in midfield for England’s last match with Norway, with Mainoo watching from the sidelines. But that hasn’t stopped Mainoo from showing what a top guy he is.

Class act

The United star has secured semi-final tickets for an England fan who was tragically diagnosed with an aggressive form of dementia and made a public appeal.

Brothers Jordan, 31, and Cian, 26, received the devastating news that they each have a 99.9 per cent likelihood of developing frontotemporal dementia in their 40s. Their mother, Geraldine, received an FTD diagnosis in 2010 and subsequently passed away in 2016 at the age of 52.

The Adams brothers have accomplished the remarkable feat of completing 33 marathons over 33 consecutive days, while also generating millions in funding for dementia research.

Jordan wrote on Instagram, “Eight years ago, I was told that I will start to die in my 40s from the same dementia I watched and helped care for my mom live with.”

“That’s why since then I have chosen to live life in the fast lane, making sure I leave this world with no regrets. So when Jude Bellingham secured our place in the World Cup semi final against the Argies, a quick conversation followed with my amazing wife Agnes and I spent my last few pennies on two flights to get to Atlanta.”

“I know I’ve had arguably the best week of my life, I know how lucky I am in many ways but getting to this game would provide so much to the 15 year old depressed kid who wanted to give up on life that anything is possible if you dream big and chase it with all you have.”

“This is just another reminder, even if I don’t get a ticket to you all – that ‘if you’re gonna miss the bus, miss it running’ or as I often say, leave nothing on the table when your time comes. Life is short, death is inevitable.”

“I will live in spite of dementia and the cruel hand it has dealt my family. So f*** dementia, love always. Let’s see the power of social media once again.”

Mainoo responded to this message by commenting, “I’ve got you brother.”

Kobbie Mainoo has stepped in to help Jordan Adams (who ran the London Marathon with a fridge on his back) watch England's semi-final against Argentina today 👏 pic.twitter.com/Vjj2giZASQ — Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) July 15, 2026

Jordan later revealed in a video that Mainoo messaged him to offer him a ticket to the game. He insisted he was left “speechless” and found it “unbelievable” that an England player personally went out of their way to aid him.

England vs. Argentina kicks off at 8 pm.

Featured image Michael Regan via Getty Images

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