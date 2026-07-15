Karl Darlow explains reason for snubbing Leeds for Man United



New Manchester United arrival Karl Darlow has opened up on the thinking behind his decision to join the club over extending his stay at old foes Leeds United.

Darlow signs

On Tuesday, United officially unveiled Darlow, who becomes the latest member of the goalkeeping union.

United set out to sign a goalkeeper this summer amidst uncertainty over the futures of Andre Onana, Altay Bayindir and Radek Vitek.

Onana has already sealed a return to Trabzonspor, where he will spend another season on loan. Bayindir and Vitek are desperate for regular playing time, which is far from guaranteed at Old Trafford. There has been no shortage of interest in Bayindir and Vitek.

Darlow’s Premier League experience and availability as a free agent instantly made him an attractive option for United. He usurped Lucas Perri last season to become Leeds’ starting goalkeeper.

The Yorkshire club launched attempts to keep him by offering the 35-year-old contract extensions, but he turned them down in favour of joining Michael Carrick’s ranks.

United confirmed that Darlow will wear the number 12 shirt, which was previously held by Tyrell Malacia.

In an interview with club media, Darlow revealed that the sheer size, stature and history of United proved too good to turn down.

Darlow speaks

Asked why he chose the Red Devils, Darlow answered, “I think it’s obvious. I think the stature of the club, and obviously the history and what it brings – and [it’s] probably, in my opinion, the biggest club in the world.”

“As soon as you hear of interest from a club like Man United, then yeah, the obvious answer is yes. I’m just delighted that it’s gone through.”

On what he brings to the table, Darlow explained, “I think [it’s about] driving each other on, being supportive. We all know the role and we’ve all played in that position.”

“Sometimes it can be lonely, sometimes you feel on top of the world, so I think it’s important to have that emotional awareness of one another and also pushing on professionally, to get the best out of one another. Healthy competition is brilliant, and that’s something that I look to add.”

He continued, “I just want to embrace everything that this club is about. Obviously you see it from the outside and then you come here and Carrington is just incredible from what I’ve seen already.”

“It’s something you can’t not be excited about. I’m really pleased to be here, and looking forward to getting to work.”

United fans may get a first glimpse of Darlow this weekend when Carrick and his players face Wrexham in their first pre-season friendly.

Featured image Nathan Stirk via Getty Images

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