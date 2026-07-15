Youri Tielemans: Man United’s confidence in Aston Villa star explained

Manchester United are confident in their deal for Youri Tielemans as the 29-year-old midfielder shares a key similarity with last summer’s signings, according to ESPN.

Theatre of Dreams

Towards the end of last season, chief executive Omar Berrada stressed that the Red Devils needed to be “flexible” to achieve their goals this summer, particularly given the number of rivals also shopping in the same markets.

Having missed out on their two primary targets in midfield – Elliot Anderson and Mateus Fernandes, who joined Manchester City and Tottenham Hotspur respectively – last month, this approach has been tested in full. However, the club, led by Berrada and sporting director Jason Wilcox, have held true to their word.

While the previous leadership structure at Old Trafford may have panicked in the face of two major setbacks, INEOS worked quickly and quietly to strike two deals: first, for Chelsea dynamo Andrey Santos; and second, for Tielemans.

During negotiations for West Ham United starlet Mateus Fernandes, whom the club pivoted towards after being priced out of the race for Anderson, it was unclear whether the 21-year-old Portugal international “was fully committed to the move.”

When Tottenham Hotspur stormed into the race, signalling an intention to meet West Ham’s £85 million asking price, United ruled against matching the bid. This was driven as much by Fernandes’ apathy as it was by the Hammers’ excessive valuation.

It stands in direct contrast to last summer, when both Bryan Mbeumo and Matheus Cunha rebuffed interest from United’s rivals, including Tottenham Hotspur, because they dreamed of wearing the hallowed red shirt in the aptly named Theatre in M16.

ESPN reveals well-placed sources believe this was a “key reason” why the pair were “able to fit in so quickly”. There are staff at the club who maintain Jadon Sancho’s struggles stemmed from the fact, in part, he was “never fully sure about swapping Borussia Dortmund for United in 2021.”

Surprise Swoop

It took virtually every fan and journalist alike by surprise when Manchester United triggered a previously unknown release clause in Tielemans’ contract at Villa Park, worth £35 million.

Aston Villa were desperate to keep hold of their talismanic midfielder, with a willingness to offer him improved terms to stave off United. He was also the subject of interest from Saudi Arabia, a league where he would have earned a fortune.

But the Belgium international only had eyes for Old Trafford – a desire he made “very clear” in negotiations with United. He is said to consider playing for the Red Devils a childhood dream.

ESPN claims Berrada is “known to like deals for players who have release clauses because it eliminates what is known as…’the United tax.'” In comparison to the prices bandied around for other Premier League midfielders this summer, £35 million is a bargain.

It is understood that Santos expressed similar feelings during talks with the recruitment team. United made overtures to sign the 22-year-old Brazilian last summer while negotiating Alejandro Garnacho’s switch to Stamford Bridge.

At that stage, Chelsea were adamant he was not for sale. However, United maintained contact with the player’s representatives and, having received word the Blues had reversed their position, moved quickly to strike a £50 million deal, another considered good value internally when compared to similarly talented targets.

Final Thoughts

Far too often in the post-Sir Alex Ferguson malaise, Manchester United fans have been subject to players arriving at Old Trafford who were as interested in their pay cheques as they were in representing the club. It is a smart approach to prioritise signings who consider the Theatre of Dreams the pinnacle of their career in the same way every single member of the Stretford End would if blessed with the same opportunity.

Featured image Molly Darlington via Getty Images

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