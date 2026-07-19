Crysencio Summerville: Man United vs Roma for West Ham star

Manchester United are running out of time to launch their own bid for Crysencio Summerville after AS Roma struck first, a new report by The Athletic reveals.

Top Target

The Red Devils have made Summerville their “leading target” on the left wing as the club prepares for a return to the Champions League next season. Following Patrick Dorgu’s serious hamstring injury after the 3-2 win over Arsenal, Matheus Cunha locked down that position after Michael Carrick took charge at Old Trafford in the wake of Ruben Amorim’s dismissal in January.

But the Brazil international is also capable of playing centrally, as is fellow recruit Bryan Mbeumo. With Joshua Zirkzee looking destined for a departure, Cunha and Mbeumo could offer an alternative to Benjamin Sesko up top, while Dorgu may return to left-back to provide competition to Luke Shaw.

In this scenario, a new left-winger would be needed to help balance the frontline, with a more natural wideman than Cunha being the preference. This explains why Manchester United have zeroed in on Summerville, West Ham United’s 24-year-old wizard, who is as comfortable on the left as he is the right.

Crysencio Summerville Stats: 2025/26 Season

Competition Appearances Starts Goals Assists Yellow Cards Red Cards Minutes Played Premier League 31 29 5 4 6 - 2,484' FA Cup 3 1 2 1 1 - 231' EFL Cup - - - - - - - Total 34 30 7 5 7 - 2,715'

The Hammers’ relegation had given hope of a cut-price deal for the Netherlands international. But a superb World Cup campaign, returning two goals and two assists in four games, has created widespread interest, leading the East London side to set a price tag of £50 million.

Roma strike first

Manchester United have held exploratory talks over a move for their “No.1 target”, but this valuation is considered excessive – as it was with Mateus Fernandes – in the eyes of the club’s hierarchy. Furthermore, INEOS were hoping to fund a pursuit of a new winger by first selling Marcus Rashford, who looked set to join FC Barcelona on a permanent £26 million deal a few months ago.

The Spanish giant have since changed their mind, however, leaving United with an ageing forward, wholly reliant upon pace, whose contract is worth around £325,000 a week once the Champions League bonus kicks in.

Naturally, the market for Rashford has proven quiet, with the 28-year-old England international also having been solely focused on the World Cup over the past six weeks. He is understood to want a move to another top European club if Barcelona’s interest is not reignited, despite interest from Premier League rivals.

This lack of movement on the wings at Old Trafford has allowed other sides to storm into the race for Summerville — chief among them, AS Roma. The Serie A giant, who secured a return to the Champions League after appointing Gian Gasperini last season, are intent on backing their 68-year-old manager.

An update relayed by The Peoples Person claimed Roma had held talks with Summerville’s camp, in which the Dutchman had given his greenlight to a move to the Italian capital. This has now led to club-to-club negotiations being initiated with West Ham.

Roma strike first

The Athletic reveals the Giallorossi have “submitted an offer” worth £39 million, while reiterating West Ham’s demand of £50m. There is no detail on the composition of the bid, nor if the Hammers have accepted or, more likely, rejected it.

The report does state Manchester United have been paying “serious attention” to Summerville, who has also attracted interest from Aston Villa. Regardless of which suitor the former Leeds United winger joins, The Athletic stresses he is “expected to leave” the London Stadium.

Final Thoughts

Having already lost out on two primary targets in midfield this summer — Elliot Anderson and Mateus Fernandes — Manchester United would not feel the same sense of frustration should Roma hijack their move for Summerville.

The Rotterdam native is a talented and tricky winger, albeit a frustrating one. A combined 18 goals and assists in 84 Premier League appearances does not tell the story of a hidden superstar lying in wait in the way Liverpool struck gold with Sadio Mane, or Manchester City did the same with Riyad Mahrez.

The Red Devils were likely eyeing a market opportunity to sign a relegated player on a cut-price deal, only to find an obstinate negotiator across the table in the from of West Ham. There are better options out there for £50 million to replace Rashford if that is what the Hammers insist Summerville is worth.

Featured image David Ramos via Getty Images

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